New York Flood Awareness Week kicks off today

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Over the weekend the local rivers swelled thanks to the warmer weather melting the remaining snowpack across the Twin Tiers. It is perfect timing as this week is New York Flood Awareness Week.

Each day this week the National Weather Service in Binghamton is focusing on topics specific to central New York. They are kicking it off by bringing awareness to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service which is an online service to get river flood forecasts more accessible to the public, which is imperative to those living in a flood zone.

“You should, if you live in the flood plain area, have means to get out incase of a flood warning or flash flood warning to seek higher ground and to move to safety and have some level of preparedness if you live in a flood zone,” said Hydrologist Jim Brewster.

It is imperative to monitor flooding forecasts because as this last weeks warmer weather showed it doesn’t take much to rise river levels here in the Southern Tier.