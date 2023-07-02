N.Y. (NEWS10) -With rain on the forecast for the holiday weekend, fireworks being able to light up the night sky are in the question. In the Town of Berne, pyrotechnics are making sure to put weather first.



“Thunderstorms, we do try to avoid at all costs. If there’s a chance of rain or a lot of rain, we usually cover up these shells with plastic before we shoot,” explained Pyrotechnic for Santore’s World Famous Fireworks, Peter Decuyper.

Once that plastic is removed and conditions are clear, the shells are ready to show their true colors. When launching, the team uses a mix of electronic and manual devices.

“The reason why we do it electronic is for safety reasons to be away from the finale. It is a transfer of risk. We do not know if all the shells are going off at once,” described Decuyper.

Unfortunately, there’s already been a rain delay for a few other local events. Over in Schenectady, Sunday’s fireworks show is now postponed until further notice. In the City of Albany, the NYS Office of General Services confirms they’ve got a close eye on the forecast and will decide soon if there will be any changes to Tuesday’s show at the Empire State Plaza.

Even under the threat of thunderstorms cancelling local events, Albany police say leave it to the professionals. Officers will be increasing patrols to make sure no one tries to set off their own pyrotechnics at home.

“Fireworks, aside from being dangerous, are illegal in the city of Albany. If anyone ever needs police assistance, do not hesitate to give us a call,” said Albany Police Public Information Officer, Steve Smith.