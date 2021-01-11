New York expands those eligible for COVID vaccines in Phase 1B

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered on Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic held in Mercedes, Texas, offered by Hidalgo County. (Courtesy Photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The group next in line for COVID-19 vaccinations has now been expanded.

When first released, Phase 1B included educators in grades K-12, first responders, public safety and transit workers, and those ages 75 and older. Now among those included in Phase 1B are all school district staff, childcare workers, and grocery store employees. Find a complete list of Phase 1B below.

Although vaccinations for Phase 1B individuals is now open, some counties are still inoculating Phase 1A groups.

PHASE 1B

Individuals Age 75 and older

First Responder and Support Staff for First Responder Agency Fire Service State Fire Service, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer) Local Fire Services, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer) Police and Investigations State Police, including Troopers State Park Police, DEC Police, Forest Rangers SUNY Police Sheriffs’ Offices County Police Departments and Police Districts City, Town, and Village Police Departments Transit of other Public Authority Police Departments State Field Investigations, including Department of Motor Vehicles, State Commission of Correction, Justice Center, Department of Financial Services, Inspector General, Department of Tax and Finance, Office of Children and Family Services and State Liquor Authority Public Safety Communications Emergency Communication and Public Safety Answering Point Personnel, including dispatchers and technicians Other Sworn and Civilian Personnel Court Officers Other Police or Peace Officers Support of Civilian Staff for Any of the above services, agencies, or facilities

Corrections State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Personnel, including correction and parole officers Local Correctional Facilities, including correction officers Local Probation Departments, including probation officers State Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities Local Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities

P-12 Schools P-12 school or school district faculty or staff (includes all teachers, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff and support staff including bus drivers) Contractors working in a P-12 school or school district (including contracted bus drivers) Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Providers

Employees or Support Staff of Licensed or Registered Childcare Setting

Licensed, Registered, Approved or Legally Exempt Childcare Providers

Public Transit Airline and airport employees Passenger railroad employees Subway and mass transit employees (i.e., MTA, LIRR, Metro North, NYC Transit, Upstate transit) Ferry employees Port Authority employee Public bus employee

Individuals living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household

Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents

Public-facing grocery store workers

In-person college instructors

Eligibility determinations and a list of nearby providers where appointments can be scheduled can all be done through New York’s new ‘Am I Eligible ” app. New Yorkers can begin calling the New York State Vaccination Hotline at 4 p.m. on Monday, January 11: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).