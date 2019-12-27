New York employers will be forbidden from asking about salary history

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Beginning Jan. 6th N.Y. employers can no longer ask about salary history. The legislation is an effort to close the gender wage gap in N.Y., according to a press release from the N.Y.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

The new law applies to both private and public employers. In addition to preventing employers from asking applicants about their salary history directly, it also prohibits employers from getting the information from other sources.

The ban is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 2019 Women’s Justice Agenda and “builds on the progress New York has made to improve reproductive, economic and social justice for all New York women,” the DOL press release said.

