New York Education Department warns of phishing scam

NEW YORK STATE (News10) – The New York State education department released a warning about a phishing scam targeting licensed professionals. The scam involves phone calls from scammers posing as NYSED Employees or law enforcement.

The scam has targeted licensed professionals such as physicians and pharmacists. The Scammer will then claim the professional’s license has been suspended and payment is required to reverse the suspension.

In a prepared statement the State Education Department clarified that they will never call or fax anyone to request a payment as part of official investigations. The Department recommends hanging up immediately and calling law enforcement if you receive a call.

If you have lost money in a scam like this, then notify your bank and file a report with the FBI’s internet crime complaint center.