New York education commissioner stepping down

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced she is resigning on Monday.

Elia, who became commissioner in 2015, is New York’s first female Education Commissioner.

In a statement, Elia says it has been her great pleasure and honor to serve the students and teachers of New York over the past four years.

“Going forward, I hope to translate the experiences I have gained from one of the largest, most complex education systems in the country into lessons to help improve classrooms, schools, and districts for students in every state.”

The New York State United Teachers union issued the following statement:

As Commissioner Elia’s tenure comes to a close, we wish her well in her future endeavors. We look forward to engaging with the Board of Regents as the search for the next commissioner begins and ensuring that the voices of hundreds of thousands of educators across New York State are heard throughout the process. We look forward to working closely with the next commissioner to fix the broken state testing system for children in grades 3-8 and on our mission to cultivate the next generation of highly qualified, dedicated educators. Selecting a new commissioner with a deep background in public school classrooms will go a long way toward achieving these critical goals.

Elia will stay on as commissioner until August 31.

