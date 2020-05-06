Breaking News
New York Democratic primary back on after suit from Yang and Sanders backers

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

New York Democratic primary back on after suit from Yang and Sanders backers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Yang, Buttigieg, Warren, Biden, Sanders, Klobuchar, and Steyer at Democratic Primary

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer in December’s Democratic presidential debate in L.A. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — An update on Monday’s story about Andrew Yang’s lawsuit regarding the canceled New York Democratic presidential primary: On Tuesday, Federal Judge Analisa Torres ordered the Board of Elections to reinstate the June 23 primary. Take a look at the district judge’s order:

Primary-OrderDownload

According to Douglas Kellner, Co-Chair of the New York State Board of Elections: “We are reviewing the decision and preparing an appeal.”

The order followed a lawsuit filed by Andrew Yang and his supporters, plus supporters of Bernie Sanders, the former progressive contender who suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak