NEW YORK (NEWS10) – As of Sunday, March 27, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 2.30%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 2,778 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Saturday is 823, a decrease of 22. Health Officials reported hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for more than a week.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 7 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,096.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 70,107, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,401,749

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,770

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,628

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Saturday, March 26, 2022 Capital Region 10.98 11.53 11.94 Central New York 40.44 40.62 43.49 Finger Lakes 9.17 10.06 11.00 Long Island 9.70 9.97 10.59 Mid-Hudson 12.40 11.84 11.23 Mohawk Valley 13.75 14.72 15.87 New York City 12.87 13.38 13.93 North Country 16.84 15.34 15.14 Southern Tier 18.37 19.68 22.00 Western New York 8.47 8.85 9.01 Statewide 13.09 13.43 13.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Saturday, March 26, 2022 Capital Region 3.21% 3.37% 3.31% Central New York 8.91% 8.76% 8.82% Finger Lakes 2.55% 2.76% 2.89% Long Island 2.20% 2.31% 2.41% Mid-Hudson 2.35% 2.30% 2.22% Mohawk Valley 3.42% 3.59% 3.61% New York City 1.55% 1.62% 1.71% North Country 3.46% 3.22% 3.03% Southern Tier 3.26% 3.27% 3.43% Western New York 1.94% 2.07% 2.12% Statewide 2.14% 2.20% 2.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Saturday, March 26, 2022 Bronx 0.79% 0.79% 0.88% Kings 1.49% 1.54% 1.66% New York 2.27% 2.34% 2.42% Queens 1.27% 1.36% 1.43% Richmond 1.42% 1.56% 1.66%

As of Saturday, March 26, 2,778 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,959,719. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,691 28 Allegany 8,903 4 Broome 44,956 32 Cattaraugus 15,387 4 Cayuga 16,063 27 Chautauqua 23,505 6 Chemung 21,228 11 Chenango 9,249 – Clinton 16,655 14 Columbia 10,006 1 Cortland 10,523 8 Delaware 7,667 8 Dutchess 63,726 19 Erie 207,702 76 Essex 5,608 4 Franklin 9,432 12 Fulton 12,518 10 Genesee 13,611 1 Greene 8,592 6 Hamilton 870 – Herkimer 13,719 11 Jefferson 19,932 5 Lewis 6,127 1 Livingston 11,577 4 Madison 13,002 16 Monroe 150,830 95 Montgomery 11,818 5 Nassau 401,853 199 Niagara 47,687 22 NYC 2,295,642 1,204 Oneida 52,915 39 Onondaga 111,161 214 Ontario 19,801 14 Orange 106,200 54 Orleans 8,573 1 Oswego 25,771 42 Otsego 9,833 10 Putnam 23,505 11 Rensselaer 31,210 9 Rockland 91,947 41 Saratoga 45,854 25 Schenectady 32,755 25 Schoharie 4,972 1 Schuyler 3,442 9 Seneca 5,876 8 St. Lawrence 21,003 17 Steuben 19,810 15 Suffolk 425,268 136 Sullivan 18,320 9 Tioga 10,667 11 Tompkins 18,417 75 Ulster 31,520 31 Warren 13,506 14 Washington 12,016 8 Wayne 17,108 8 Westchester 249,567 115 Wyoming 8,263 1 Yates 3,360 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 55 45 81.8% 10 18.2% Central New York 60 33 55.0% 27 45.0% Finger Lakes 124 35 28.2% 89 71.8% Long Island 126 53 42.1% 73 57.9% Mid-Hudson 56 33 58.9% 23 41.1% Mohawk Valley 32 16 50.0% 16 50.0% New York City 250 91 36.4% 159 63.6% North Country 30 12 40.0% 18 60.0% Southern Tier 43 17 39.5% 26 60.5% Western New York 47 30 63.8% 17 36.2% Statewide 823 365 44.3% 458 55.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Saturday, March 26, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,096. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: