NEW YORK (NEWS10) – As of Sunday, March 27, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 2.30%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 2,778 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Saturday is 823, a decrease of 22. Health Officials reported hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for more than a week.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 7 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,096.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 70,107, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,401,749
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,770
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,628
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONThursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022
Capital Region10.9811.5311.94
Central New York40.4440.6243.49
Finger Lakes9.1710.0611.00
Long Island9.709.9710.59
Mid-Hudson12.4011.8411.23
Mohawk Valley13.7514.7215.87
New York City12.8713.3813.93
North Country16.8415.3415.14
Southern Tier18.3719.6822.00
Western New York8.478.859.01
Statewide13.0913.4313.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONThursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022
Capital Region3.21%3.37%3.31%
Central New York8.91%8.76%8.82%
Finger Lakes2.55%2.76%2.89%
Long Island2.20%2.31%2.41%
Mid-Hudson2.35%2.30%2.22%
Mohawk Valley3.42%3.59%3.61%
New York City1.55%1.62%1.71%
North Country3.46%3.22%3.03%
Southern Tier3.26%3.27%3.43%
Western New York1.94%2.07%2.12%
Statewide2.14%2.20%2.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHThursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022
Bronx0.79%0.79%0.88%
Kings1.49%1.54%1.66%
New York2.27%2.34%2.42%
Queens1.27%1.36%1.43%
Richmond1.42%1.56%1.66%

As of Saturday, March 26, 2,778 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,959,719. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,69128
Allegany8,9034
Broome44,95632
Cattaraugus15,3874
Cayuga16,06327
Chautauqua23,5056
Chemung21,22811
Chenango9,249
Clinton16,65514
Columbia10,0061
Cortland10,5238
Delaware7,6678
Dutchess63,72619
Erie207,70276
Essex5,6084
Franklin9,43212
Fulton12,51810
Genesee13,6111
Greene8,5926
Hamilton870
Herkimer13,71911
Jefferson19,9325
Lewis6,1271
Livingston11,5774
Madison13,00216
Monroe150,83095
Montgomery11,8185
Nassau401,853199
Niagara47,68722
NYC2,295,6421,204
Oneida52,91539
Onondaga111,161214
Ontario19,80114
Orange106,20054
Orleans8,5731
Oswego25,77142
Otsego9,83310
Putnam23,50511
Rensselaer31,2109
Rockland91,94741
Saratoga45,85425
Schenectady32,75525
Schoharie4,9721
Schuyler3,4429
Seneca5,8768
St. Lawrence21,00317
Steuben19,81015
Suffolk425,268136
Sullivan18,3209
Tioga10,66711
Tompkins18,41775
Ulster31,52031
Warren13,50614
Washington12,0168
Wayne17,1088
Westchester249,567115
Wyoming8,2631
Yates3,3602

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region554581.8%1018.2%
Central New York603355.0%2745.0%
Finger Lakes1243528.2%8971.8%
Long Island1265342.1%7357.9%
Mid-Hudson563358.9%2341.1%
Mohawk Valley321650.0%1650.0%
New York City2509136.4%15963.6%
North Country301240.0%1860.0%
Southern Tier431739.5%2660.5%
Western New York473063.8%1736.2%
Statewide82336544.3%45855.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Saturday, March 26, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,096. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Erie1
New York1
Rensselaer1
St. Lawrence1