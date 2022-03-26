NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Saturday, March 26, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 2.20%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Saturday is 3,117 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Saturday is 845, a decrease of 24. Health Officials reported hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for more than a week.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 14 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,089.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 70,107, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,390,979
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,112
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 90,108
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONWednesday, March 23, 2022Thursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022
Capital Region10.4010.9811.53
Central New York36.6840.4440.62
Finger Lakes8.679.1710.06
Long Island9.109.709.97
Mid-Hudson11.9212.4011.84
Mohawk Valley13.4813.7514.72
New York City11.8012.8713.38
North Country17.2216.8415.34
Southern Tier15.1918.3719.68
Western New York8.618.478.85
Statewide12.1813.0913.43

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONWednesday, March 23, 2022Thursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022
Capital Region3.11%3.21%3.37%
Central New York7.89%8.91%8.76%
Finger Lakes2.47%2.55%2.76%
Long Island2.08%2.20%2.31%
Mid-Hudson2.32%2.35%2.30%
Mohawk Valley3.37%3.42%3.59%
New York City1.44%1.55%1.62%
North Country3.49%3.46%3.22%
Southern Tier2.84%3.26%3.27%
Western New York1.97%1.94%2.07%
Statewide2.02%2.14%2.20%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHWednesday, March 23, 2022Thursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022
Bronx0.74%0.79%0.79%
Brooklyn1.37%1.49%1.54%
Manhattan2.12%2.27%2.34%
Queens1.19%1.27%1.36%
Staten Island1.30%1.42%1.56%

As of Friday, March 25, 3,117 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,956,941. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,66338
Allegany8,8993
Broome44,92426
Cattaraugus15,38325
Cayuga16,03620
Chautauqua23,49910
Chemung21,21717
Chenango9,2494
Clinton16,64113
Columbia10,0059
Cortland10,51520
Delaware7,65911
Dutchess63,70738
Erie207,626110
Essex5,6047
Franklin9,42011
Fulton12,5084
Genesee13,61010
Greene8,5866
Hamilton8700
Herkimer13,7086
Jefferson19,92714
Lewis6,1261
Livingston11,5737
Madison12,98622
Monroe150,735112
Montgomery11,8134
Nassau401,654221
Niagara47,66520
NYC2,294,4381,342
Oneida52,87649
Onondaga110,947172
Ontario19,78718
Orange106,14656
Orleans8,5722
Oswego25,72963
Otsego9,82312
Putnam23,49412
Rensselaer31,20124
Rockland91,90635
Saratoga45,82927
Schenectady32,73025
Schoharie4,9714
Schuyler3,4335
Seneca5,8683
St. Lawrence20,98612
Steuben19,79514
Suffolk425,132158
Sullivan18,3112
Tioga10,6566
Tompkins18,34270
Ulster31,48926
Warren13,49213
Washington12,0084
Wayne17,1006
Westchester249,452162
Wyoming8,2621
Yates3,3585

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region614675.4%1524.6%
Central New York573052.6%2747.4%
Finger Lakes1314030.5%9169.5%
Long Island1235141.5%7258.5%
Mid-Hudson613455.7%2744.3%
Mohawk Valley301446.7%1653.3%
New York City2558633.7%16966.3%
North Country341647.1%1852.9%
Southern Tier441738.6%2761.4%
Western New York493265.3%1734.7%
Statewide84536643.3%47956.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Friday, March 25, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,089. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Chautauqua1
Erie1
Greene1
Kings1
Monroe1
Onondaga1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Schoharie1
St. Lawrence1
Westchester1