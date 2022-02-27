NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Sunday, February 27, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 1.94%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 1,671, a 98% decline in cases since the peak on January 7.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,684.

In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Saturday is at 1,911. COVID-19 related hospitalizations are under 2,000 for the first time since November 14.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,057, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

As of Sunday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,791,518

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 7,061

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 80,844

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Thursday, February 24, 2022 Friday, February 25, 2022 Saturday, February 26, 2022 Capital Region 16.08 14.89 14.09 Central New York 22.53 21.37 20.01 Finger Lakes 10.75 9.77 9.14 Long Island 9.27 8.89 8.55 Mid-Hudson 10.46 9.47 8.95 Mohawk Valley 18.90 17.93 16.43 New York City 9.88 9.55 9.01 North Country 25.64 23.73 22.09 Southern Tier 21.26 20.96 19.07 Western New York 12.79 12.06 10.73 Statewide 11.90 11.28 10.57

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 24, 2022 Friday, February 25, 2022 Saturday, February 26, 2022 Capital Region 3.35% 3.27% 3.34% Central New York 5.11% 5.14% 5.05% Finger Lakes 3.05% 3.07% 3.05% Long Island 1.93% 1.93% 1.95% Mid-Hudson 1.79% 1.73% 1.71% Mohawk Valley 3.65% 3.47% 3.36% New York City 1.17% 1.23% 1.30% North Country 5.46% 5.50% 5.48% Southern Tier 2.99% 3.03% 3.19% Western New York 3.44% 3.46% 3.31% Statewide 1.86% 1.89% 1.94%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, February 24, 2022 Friday, February 25, 2022 Saturday, February 26, 2022 Bronx 1.15% 1.20% 1.35% Kings 0.97% 1.00% 1.10% New York 1.23% 1.32% 1.37% Queens 1.37% 1.44% 1.48% Richmond 1.56% 1.62% 1.56%

As of Sunday, February 26, 1,671 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,901,267. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,904 18 Allegany 8,791 5 Broome 44,310 19 Cattaraugus 15,149 7 Cayuga 15,607 13 Chautauqua 23,307 10 Chemung 20,933 18 Chenango 9,131 4 Clinton 16,260 18 Columbia 9,870 4 Cortland 10,283 5 Delaware 7,546 5 Dutchess 63,162 14 Erie 205,629 45 Essex 5,449 6 Franklin 9,043 13 Fulton 12,254 5 Genesee 13,521 5 Greene 8,430 4 Hamilton 833 3 Herkimer 13,518 7 Jefferson 19,583 7 Lewis 6,085 4 Livingston 11,464 5 Madison 12,687 4 Monroe 149,210 49 Montgomery 11,652 1 Nassau 398,199 117 Niagara 47,179 25 NYC 2,271,464 681 Oneida 52,118 34 Onondaga 106,938 55 Ontario 19,444 11 Orange 105,311 26 Orleans 8,524 3 Oswego 24,954 12 Otsego 9,638 5 Putnam 23,294 5 Rensselaer 30,802 13 Rockland 91,154 19 Saratoga 45,059 31 Schenectady 32,316 16 Schoharie 4,895 1 Schuyler 3,376 2 Seneca 5,743 4 St. Lawrence 20,443 24 Steuben 19,489 21 Suffolk 422,503 101 Sullivan 18,172 5 Tioga 10,483 7 Tompkins 17,395 34 Ulster 30,799 19 Warren 13,253 9 Washington 11,832 8 Wayne 16,875 10 Westchester 246,496 70 Wyoming 8,219 3 Yates 3,289 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 138 79 57.2% 59 42.8% Central New York 69 37 53.6% 32 46.4% Finger Lakes 278 116 41.7% 162 58.3% Long Island 286 127 44.4% 159 55.6% Mid-Hudson 155 58 37.4% 97 62.6% Mohawk Valley 47 36 76.6% 11 23.4% New York City 670 279 41.6% 391 58.4% North Country 46 16 34.8% 30 65.2% Southern Tier 70 44 62.9% 26 37.1% Western New York 152 93 61.2% 59 38.8% Statewide 1,911 885 46.3% 1,026 53.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Sunday, February 26,, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,684. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: