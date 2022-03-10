NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, March 10, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.45%, the newest low since July 20, and under 2% for two consecutive weeks. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 1,850 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 13 COVID-19 deaths reported since Wednesday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,903. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is at 1,279, a decrease by 155.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,681, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,181,119
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,638
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 112,487
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONMonday, March 7, 2022Tuesday, March 8, 2022Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Capital Region11.4010.779.84
Central New York20.1919.5517.96
Finger Lakes6.926.506.09
Long Island6.696.796.38
Mid-Hudson9.309.548.99
Mohawk Valley11.0410.669.45
New York City8.508.238.16
North Country18.1117.5316.13
Southern Tier15.1414.5113.50
Western New York8.367.767.12
Statewide9.339.098.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONMonday, March 7, 2022Tuesday, March 8, 2022Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Capital Region2.66%2.53%2.51%
Central New York4.39%4.34%4.32%
Finger Lakes2.07%1.96%1.92%
Long Island1.57%1.57%1.52%
Mid-Hudson1.69%1.68%1.60%
Mohawk Valley2.18%2.13%2.18%
New York City1.02%0.99%1.02%
North Country3.69%3.54%3.38%
Southern Tier2.41%2.33%2.34%
Western New York2.27%2.11%1.98%
Statewide1.51%1.46%1.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHMonday, March 7, 2022Tuesday, March 8, 2022Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Bronx0.76%0.73%0.75%
Kings0.93%0.89%0.93%
New York1.33%1.31%1.37%
Queens0.94%0.90%0.89%
Richmond1.19%1.16%1.21%

As of Thursday, March 9, 1,850 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,920,106. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,22223
Allegany8,8362
Broome44,58427
Cattaraugus15,26210
Cayuga15,7154
Chautauqua23,4046
Chemung21,06412
Chenango9,1802
Clinton16,43412
Columbia9,9206
Cortland10,3391
Delaware7,5851
Dutchess63,37720
Erie206,39143
Essex5,4901
Franklin9,19211
Fulton12,33410
Genesee13,5535
Greene8,4737
Hamilton842
Herkimer13,5842
Jefferson19,71016
Lewis6,1062
Livingston11,5034
Madison12,7716
Monroe149,70949
Montgomery11,7122
Nassau399,334119
Niagara47,37217
NYC2,278,761883
Oneida52,38316
Onondaga108,09784
Ontario19,5673
Orange105,66233
Orleans8,5401
Oswego25,1876
Otsego9,6931
Putnam23,360
Rensselaer30,98912
Rockland91,39429
Saratoga45,36923
Schenectady32,4545
Schoharie4,921
Schuyler3,3951
Seneca5,785
St. Lawrence20,68223
Steuben19,6154
Suffolk423,513145
Sullivan18,2324
Tioga10,5428
Tompkins17,66430
Ulster30,98714
Warren13,3557
Washington11,9052
Wayne16,9553
Westchester247,54189
Wyoming8,2351
Yates3,3253

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region965759.4%3940.6%
Central New York522751.9%2548.1%
Finger Lakes2027436.6%12863.4%
Long Island1737241.6%10158.4%
Mid-Hudson1044038.5%6461.5%
Mohawk Valley362158.3%1541.7%
New York City41315637.8%25762.2%
North Country482245.8%2654.2%
Southern Tier632641.3%3758.7%
Western New York925155.4%4144.6%
Statewide1,27954642.7%73357.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Thursday, March 9, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Cattaraugus1
Clinton1
Erie1
Kings3
Nassau2
Onondaga1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Suffolk2