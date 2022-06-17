ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 17, the COVID-19 daily average is 5.48%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 5,176 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,842, a decrease of 42. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 13 deaths reported since Thursday.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,375. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 71,670, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 39,187,184

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 16,212

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 103,990

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 Capital Region 16.35 15.45 14.66 Central New York 10.32 10.21 10.08 Finger Lakes 10.17 9.95 9.58 Long Island 31.16 30.82 30.62 Mid-Hudson 25.26 25.61 25.13 Mohawk Valley 11.75 11.66 11.27 New York City 33.53 33.17 32.96 North Country 14.63 13.67 12.58 Southern Tier 12.12 11.76 10.61 Western New York 11.09 10.22 9.68 Statewide 25.66 25.34 24.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 Capital Region 6.87% 6.79% 6.62% Central New York 3.99% 3.95% 3.97% Finger Lakes 5.01% 4.77% 4.88% Long Island 7.42% 7.51% 7.54% Mid-Hudson 5.29% 6.00% 5.99% Mohawk Valley 4.37% 4.74% 4.70% New York City 5.03% 5.07% 5.10% North Country 5.24% 5.23% 5.09% Southern Tier 4.12% 3.96% 3.68% Western New York 6.54% 6.12% 5.98% Statewide 5.38% 5.47% 5.48%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 Bronx 3.85% 3.81% 3.89% Kings 4.58% 4.89% 4.88% New York 5.39% 5.38% 5.43% Queens 5.82% 5.63% 5.70% Richmond 6.02% 5.67% 5.65%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

As of Thursday, June 16, 5,176 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,502,291. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 66,938 53 Allegany 9,563 5 Broome 50,784 20 Cattaraugus 16,762 4 Cayuga 17,750 7 Chautauqua 25,718 7 Chemung 23,310 3 Chenango 10,227 2 Clinton 18,997 17 Columbia 11,415 12 Cortland 11,633 2 Delaware 8,688 1 Dutchess 70,391 61 Erie 236,279 85 Essex 6,469 5 Franklin 10,422 6 Fulton 13,985 10 Genesee 14,826 4 Greene 9,448 12 Hamilton 943 1 Herkimer 15,275 0 Jefferson 22,335 8 Lewis 6,579 1 Livingston 12,693 2 Madison 14,694 4 Monroe 169,142 81 Montgomery 12,985 6 Nassau 449,276 525 Niagara 53,024 19 NYC 2,528,301 2,925 Oneida 60,186 26 Onondaga 124,698 64 Ontario 22,323 12 Orange 115,982 80 Orleans 9,390 0 Oswego 29,539 18 Otsego 11,244 3 Putnam 26,184 26 Rensselaer 35,709 18 Rockland 100,010 78 Saratoga 52,553 35 Schenectady 37,403 15 Schoharie 5,547 4 Schuyler 3,858 1 Seneca 6,570 5 St. Lawrence 23,084 14 Steuben 22,022 9 Suffolk 466,940 480 Sullivan 20,214 12 Tioga 12,119 2 Tompkins 22,409 14 Ulster 35,604 34 Warren 15,664 14 Washington 13,530 9 Wayne 19,014 5 Westchester 278,849 302 Wyoming 8,971 3 Yates 3,823 5

Below is data from yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 115 62 53.9% 53 46.1% Central New York 42 22 52.4% 20 47.6% Finger Lakes 205 56 27.3% 149 72.7% Long Island 344 145 42.2% 199 57.8% Mid-Hudson 204 86 42.2% 118 57.8% Mohawk Valley 25 14 56.0% 11 44.0% New York City 742 287 38.7% 455 61.3% North Country 26 14 53.8% 12 46.2% Southern Tier 48 17 35.4% 31 64.6% Western New York 91 35 38.5% 56 61.5% Statewide 1,842 738 40.1% 1,104 59.9%

As of Thursday, June 16, there were 13 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,375. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: