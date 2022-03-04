NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Friday, March 4, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 1.63%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%, for the past eight consecutive days. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 1,985 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 COVID-19 deaths reported since Thursday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,803.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,418, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Thursday is at 1,631, a decrease of 88%. In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday is at 1,911. COVID-19 related hospitalizations are under 2,000 since November 14.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,088,005

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 19,373

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 313,179

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Capital Region 3.23% 3.05% 3.09% Central New York 5.13% 4.85% 4.59% Finger Lakes 2.91% 2.70% 2.47% Long Island 1.75% 1.79% 1.68% Mid-Hudson 1.73% 1.70% 1.58% Mohawk Valley 2.99% 2.70% 2.61% New York City 1.21% 1.09% 1.04% North Country 5.20% 4.77% 4.56% Southern Tier 2.90% 2.83% 2.85% Western New York 3.18% 2.99% 2.86% Statewide 1.84% 1.71% 1.63%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Bronx 1.18% 0.79% 0.71% Kings 1.05% 0.96% 0.94% New York 1.31% 1.30% 1.28% Queens 1.31% 1.16% 1.07% Richmond 1.46% 1.29% 1.26%

As of Thursday, March 4, 1,985 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,910,248. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,057 39 Allegany 8,814 8 Broome 44,450 42 Cattaraugus 15,213 10 Cayuga 15,669 16 Chautauqua 23,366 12 Chemung 21,011 17 Chenango 9,157 5 Clinton 16,351 14 Columbia 9,894 2 Cortland 10,311 5 Delaware 7,573 7 Dutchess 63,276 20 Erie 206,061 108 Essex 5,471 3 Franklin 9,129 38 Fulton 12,293 10 Genesee 13,539 4 Greene 8,459 6 Hamilton 835 1 Herkimer 13,556 7 Jefferson 19,640 17 Lewis 6,097 2 Livingston 11,487 9 Madison 12,728 11 Monroe 149,464 47 Montgomery 11,678 6 Nassau 398,762 94 Niagara 47,283 22 NYC 2,274,664 701 Oneida 52,259 29 Onondaga 107,523 115 Ontario 19,523 14 Orange 105,429 23 Orleans 8,531 0 Oswego 25,082 32 Otsego 9,671 8 Putnam 23,329 9 Rensselaer 30,891 16 Rockland 91,237 16 Saratoga 45,222 47 Schenectady 32,400 26 Schoharie 4,912 3 Schuyler 3,388 4 Seneca 5,763 9 St. Lawrence 20,562 27 Steuben 19,559 12 Suffolk 422,994 83 Sullivan 18,204 10 Tioga 10,511 3 Tompkins 17,530 58 Ulster 30,896 22 Warren 13,309 16 Washington 11,870 10 Wayne 16,910 7 Westchester 246,915 95 Wyoming 8,230 3 Yates 3,310 5

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 110 68 61.8% 42 38.2% Central New York 55 34 61.8% 21 38.2% Finger Lakes 254 98 38.6% 156 61.4% Long Island 245 103 42.0% 142 58.0% Mid-Hudson 116 44 37.9% 72 62.1% Mohawk Valley 45 26 57.8% 19 42.2% New York City 576 232 40.3% 344 59.7% North Country 47 15 31.9% 32 68.1% Southern Tier 62 25 40.3% 37 59.7% Western New York 121 63 52.1% 58 47.9% Statewide 1,631 708 43.4% 923 56.6%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursday, March 3, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,803. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: