NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Friday, March 4, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 1.63%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%, for the past eight consecutive days. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 1,985 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 COVID-19 deaths reported since Thursday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,803.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,418, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Thursday is at 1,631, a decrease of 88%. In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday is at 1,911. COVID-19 related hospitalizations are under 2,000 since November 14.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,088,005
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 19,373  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 313,179
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

RegionTuesday, March 1, 2022Wednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022
Capital Region3.23%3.05%3.09%
Central New York5.13%4.85%4.59%
Finger Lakes2.91%2.70%2.47%
Long Island1.75%1.79%1.68%
Mid-Hudson1.73%1.70%1.58%
Mohawk Valley2.99%2.70%2.61%
New York City1.21%1.09%1.04%
North Country5.20%4.77%4.56%
Southern Tier2.90%2.83%2.85%
Western New York3.18%2.99%2.86%
Statewide1.84%1.71%1.63%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCTuesday, March 1, 2022Wednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022
Bronx1.18%0.79%0.71%
Kings1.05%0.96%0.94%
New York1.31%1.30%1.28%
Queens1.31%1.16%1.07%
Richmond1.46%1.29%1.26%

As of Thursday, March 4, 1,985 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,910,248. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 58,05739
Allegany 8,8148
Broome 44,45042
Cattaraugus 15,21310
Cayuga 15,66916
Chautauqua 23,36612
Chemung 21,01117
Chenango 9,1575
Clinton 16,35114
Columbia 9,8942
Cortland 10,3115
Delaware 7,5737
Dutchess 63,27620
Erie 206,061108
Essex 5,4713
Franklin 9,12938
Fulton 12,29310
Genesee 13,5394
Greene 8,4596
Hamilton 8351
Herkimer 13,5567
Jefferson 19,64017
Lewis 6,0972
Livingston 11,4879
Madison 12,72811
Monroe 149,46447
Montgomery 11,6786
Nassau 398,76294
Niagara 47,28322
NYC 2,274,664701
Oneida 52,25929
Onondaga 107,523115
Ontario 19,52314
Orange 105,42923
Orleans 8,5310
Oswego 25,08232
Otsego 9,6718
Putnam 23,3299
Rensselaer 30,89116
Rockland 91,23716
Saratoga 45,22247
Schenectady 32,40026
Schoharie 4,9123
Schuyler 3,3884
Seneca 5,7639
St. Lawrence 20,56227
Steuben 19,55912
Suffolk 422,99483
Sullivan 18,20410
Tioga 10,5113
Tompkins 17,53058
Ulster 30,89622
Warren 13,30916
Washington 11,87010
Wayne 16,9107
Westchester 246,91595
Wyoming 8,2303
Yates 3,3105

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1106861.8%4238.2%
Central New York553461.8%2138.2%
Finger Lakes2549838.6%15661.4%
Long Island24510342.0%14258.0%
Mid-Hudson1164437.9%7262.1%
Mohawk Valley452657.8%1942.2%
New York City57623240.3%34459.7%
North Country471531.9%3268.1%
Southern Tier622540.3%3759.7%
Western New York1216352.1%5847.9%
Statewide1,63170843.4%92356.6%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Thursday, March 3, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,803. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx1
Broome1
Clinton1
Cortland1
Erie1
Greene1
Kings3
Livingston1
Madison1
New York2
Niagara1
Queens1
St. Lawrence2