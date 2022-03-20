NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Sunday, March 20, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.87%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 2,013 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Saturday is 900, a decrease of 25. Health Officials reported hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since August 2.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 12 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,042

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,958, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,314,121
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,250
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 91,430
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION  Thursday, March 17, 2022Friday, March 18, 2022Saturday, March 19, 2022
Capital Region  7.839.597.83
Central New York  19.4737.0119.47
Finger Lakes  4.577.404.57
Long Island  7.5011.457.50
Mid-Hudson  16.3218.1716.32
Mohawk Valley  7.629.487.62
New York City  10.4712.3910.47
North Country  14.0824.3514.08
Southern Tier  9.1615.019.16
Western New York  7.029.487.02
Statewide  10.3013.5210.30

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, March 17, 2022Friday, March 18, 2022Saturday, March 19, 2022
Capital Region2.47%2.52%2.59%
Central New York5.65%6.08%6.21%
Finger Lakes2.19%2.25%2.20%
Long Island1.78%1.88%1.89%
Mid-Hudson1.94%2.18%2.36%
Mohawk Valley3.02%2.92%2.99%
New York City1.33%1.39%1.41%
North Country3.54%3.72%3.68%
Southern Tier2.23%2.41%2.38%
Western New York1.85%1.85%1.82%
Statewide1.76%1.85%1.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, March 17, 2022Friday, March 18, 2022Saturday, March 19, 2022
Bronx0.76%0.81%0.83%
Kings1.37%1.41%1.38%
New York1.81%1.95%2.03%
Queens1.14%1.14%1.17%
Richmond1.09%1.12%1.11%

As of Saturday, March 19, 2,013 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,940,576. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany58,46624
Allegany8,8771
Broome44,77113
Cattaraugus15,3394
Cayuga15,8765
Chautauqua23,4543
Chemung21,1538
Chenango9,2223
Clinton16,5526
Columbia9,9723
Cortland10,4186
Delaware7,6222
Dutchess63,57719
Erie207,10961
Essex5,5636
Franklin9,34311
Fulton12,4534
Genesee13,588
Greene8,5175
Hamilton8562
Herkimer13,6518
Jefferson19,85113
Lewis6,1233
Livingston11,5553
Madison12,8714
Monroe150,21339
Montgomery11,7736
Nassau400,564117
Niagara47,53428
NYC2,287,451879
Oneida52,64517
Onondaga109,547126
Ontario19,6918
Orange105,91627
Orleans8,5541
Oswego25,44710
Otsego9,7622
Putnam23,4362
Rensselaer31,11522
Rockland91,70029
Saratoga45,64819
Schenectady32,6103
Schoharie4,952
Schuyler3,4144
Seneca5,8351
St. Lawrence20,89518
Steuben19,7304
Suffolk424,45396
Sullivan18,2852
Tioga10,6108
Tompkins17,93916
Ulster31,340198
Warren13,4246
Washington11,9713
Wayne17,0482
Westchester248,706102
Wyoming8,2531
Yates3,336

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:


COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized		Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region633961.9%2438.1%
Central New York452657.8%1942.2%
Finger Lakes1344231.3%9268.7%
Long Island1426243.7%8056.3%
Mid-Hudson662842.4%3857.6%
Mohawk Valley211152.4%1047.6%
New York City29110837.1%18362.9%
North Country381436.8%2463.2%
Southern Tier361747.2%1952.8%
Western New York643148.4%3351.6%
Statewide90037842.0%52258.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Saturday, March 19, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,042. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                   
Chautauqua1 
Chemung1 
Clinton1 
Dutchess1 
Jefferson1 
Kings3 
New York1 
Queens1 
Richmond1 
Warren1 
Grand Total12