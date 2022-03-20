NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Sunday, March 20, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.87%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 2,013 statewide.
The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Saturday is 900, a decrease of 25. Health Officials reported hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since August 2.
Health Officials said, statewide there have been 12 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,042
HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,958, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,314,121
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,250
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 91,430
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Thursday, March 17, 2022
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Capital Region
|7.83
|9.59
|7.83
|Central New York
|19.47
|37.01
|19.47
|Finger Lakes
|4.57
|7.40
|4.57
|Long Island
|7.50
|11.45
|7.50
|Mid-Hudson
|16.32
|18.17
|16.32
|Mohawk Valley
|7.62
|9.48
|7.62
|New York City
|10.47
|12.39
|10.47
|North Country
|14.08
|24.35
|14.08
|Southern Tier
|9.16
|15.01
|9.16
|Western New York
|7.02
|9.48
|7.02
|Statewide
|10.30
|13.52
|10.30
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, March 17, 2022
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Capital Region
|2.47%
|2.52%
|2.59%
|Central New York
|5.65%
|6.08%
|6.21%
|Finger Lakes
|2.19%
|2.25%
|2.20%
|Long Island
|1.78%
|1.88%
|1.89%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.94%
|2.18%
|2.36%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.02%
|2.92%
|2.99%
|New York City
|1.33%
|1.39%
|1.41%
|North Country
|3.54%
|3.72%
|3.68%
|Southern Tier
|2.23%
|2.41%
|2.38%
|Western New York
|1.85%
|1.85%
|1.82%
|Statewide
|1.76%
|1.85%
|1.87%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, March 17, 2022
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Bronx
|0.76%
|0.81%
|0.83%
|Kings
|1.37%
|1.41%
|1.38%
|New York
|1.81%
|1.95%
|2.03%
|Queens
|1.14%
|1.14%
|1.17%
|Richmond
|1.09%
|1.12%
|1.11%
As of Saturday, March 19, 2,013 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,940,576. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|58,466
|24
|Allegany
|8,877
|1
|Broome
|44,771
|13
|Cattaraugus
|15,339
|4
|Cayuga
|15,876
|5
|Chautauqua
|23,454
|3
|Chemung
|21,153
|8
|Chenango
|9,222
|3
|Clinton
|16,552
|6
|Columbia
|9,972
|3
|Cortland
|10,418
|6
|Delaware
|7,622
|2
|Dutchess
|63,577
|19
|Erie
|207,109
|61
|Essex
|5,563
|6
|Franklin
|9,343
|11
|Fulton
|12,453
|4
|Genesee
|13,588
|–
|Greene
|8,517
|5
|Hamilton
|856
|2
|Herkimer
|13,651
|8
|Jefferson
|19,851
|13
|Lewis
|6,123
|3
|Livingston
|11,555
|3
|Madison
|12,871
|4
|Monroe
|150,213
|39
|Montgomery
|11,773
|6
|Nassau
|400,564
|117
|Niagara
|47,534
|28
|NYC
|2,287,451
|879
|Oneida
|52,645
|17
|Onondaga
|109,547
|126
|Ontario
|19,691
|8
|Orange
|105,916
|27
|Orleans
|8,554
|1
|Oswego
|25,447
|10
|Otsego
|9,762
|2
|Putnam
|23,436
|2
|Rensselaer
|31,115
|22
|Rockland
|91,700
|29
|Saratoga
|45,648
|19
|Schenectady
|32,610
|3
|Schoharie
|4,952
|–
|Schuyler
|3,414
|4
|Seneca
|5,835
|1
|St. Lawrence
|20,895
|18
|Steuben
|19,730
|4
|Suffolk
|424,453
|96
|Sullivan
|18,285
|2
|Tioga
|10,610
|8
|Tompkins
|17,939
|16
|Ulster
|31,340
|198
|Warren
|13,424
|6
|Washington
|11,971
|3
|Wayne
|17,048
|2
|Westchester
|248,706
|102
|Wyoming
|8,253
|1
|Yates
|3,336
|–
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|63
|39
|61.9%
|24
|38.1%
|Central New York
|45
|26
|57.8%
|19
|42.2%
|Finger Lakes
|134
|42
|31.3%
|92
|68.7%
|Long Island
|142
|62
|43.7%
|80
|56.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|66
|28
|42.4%
|38
|57.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|21
|11
|52.4%
|10
|47.6%
|New York City
|291
|108
|37.1%
|183
|62.9%
|North Country
|38
|14
|36.8%
|24
|63.2%
|Southern Tier
|36
|17
|47.2%
|19
|52.8%
|Western New York
|64
|31
|48.4%
|33
|51.6%
|Statewide
|900
|378
|42.0%
|522
|58.0%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
As of Saturday, March 19, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,042. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|3
|New York
|1
|Queens
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Warren
|1
|Grand Total
|12