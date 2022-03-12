NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Saturday, March 12, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.39%, the newest low since July 20, and under 2% for two consecutive weeks. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Saturday is 1,799 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 18 COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,938. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is at 1,165, a decrease by 80.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,689, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,211,448
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,966
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 102,459
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONWednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
Capital Region9.849.819.61
Central New York17.9619.4518.37
Finger Lakes6.096.676.35
Long Island6.386.506.48
Mid-Hudson8.999.128.24
Mohawk Valley9.4510.4511.04
New York City8.168.117.25
North Country16.1315.6815.17
Southern Tier13.5013.5213.16
Western New York7.126.716.58
Statewide8.668.758.18

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
Capital Region2.51%2.44%2.39%
Central New York4.32%4.36%4.32%
Finger Lakes1.92%2.02%1.94%
Long Island1.52%1.53%1.53%
Mid-Hudson1.60%1.56%1.54%
Mohawk Valley2.18%2.18%2.30%
New York City1.02%1.00%0.92%
North Country3.38%3.14%3.14%
Southern Tier2.34%2.37%2.28%
Western New York1.98%1.86%1.83%
Statewide1.45%1.44%1.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCWednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
Bronx0.75%0.72%0.48%
Kings0.93%0.95%0.92%
New York1.37%1.35%1.31%
Queens0.89%0.84%0.76%
Richmond1.21%1.13%1.00%

As of Friday, March 12, 1,799 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,924,012. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,26922
Allegany8,8514
Broome44,63619
Cattaraugus15,2819
Cayuga15,73910
Chautauqua23,4102
Chemung21,09510
Chenango9,1914
Clinton16,4677
Columbia9,9358
Cortland10,3537
Delaware7,5953
Dutchess63,41726
Erie206,53060
Essex5,5006
Franklin9,22817
Fulton12,3619
Genesee13,5591
Greene8,4780
Hamilton8462
Herkimer13,5965
Jefferson19,74116
Lewis6,1131
Livingston11,52110
Madison12,7874
Monroe149,80038
Montgomery11,73110
Nassau399,571104
Niagara47,40314
NYC2,280,225795
Oneida52,45832
Onondaga108,35381
Ontario19,6057
Orange105,71623
Orleans8,5431
Oswego25,25920
Otsego9,72316
Putnam23,3745
Rensselaer31,02618
Rockland91,44227
Saratoga45,44429
Schenectady32,50822
Schoharie4,9314
Schuyler3,4012
Seneca5,8014
St. Lawrence20,71617
Steuben19,6486
Suffolk423,67393
Sullivan18,2499
Tioga10,5619
Tompkins17,73026
Ulster31,02815
Warren13,3734
Washington11,9258
Wayne16,9897
Westchester247,73891
Wyoming8,2400
Yates3,3290

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region744662.2%2837.8%
Central New York442863.6%1636.4%
Finger Lakes1736336.4%11063.6%
Long Island1717342.7%9857.3%
Mid-Hudson933537.6%5862.4%
Mohawk Valley311961.3%1238.7%
New York City39813734.4%26165.6%
North Country421740.5%2559.5%
Southern Tier502244.0%2856.0%
Western New York894348.3%4651.7%
Statewide1,16548341.5%68258.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Friday, March 12, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,938. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Erie2
Kings2
Nassau1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Ontario1
Orange1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Wayne2
Westchester1