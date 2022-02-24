NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, February 24, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 2%, with a daily positivity rate below 2.5% of the past six consecutive days. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 2,704. A continued trend down over the past 47 consecutive days since the January 2 peak.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 31 COVID deaths reported since Wednesday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,596.

In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday is at 2,274. COVID-19 related hospitalizations have also trended down over the past 42 consecutive days since January 12, they said.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,055, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

As of Thursday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,762,970

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,992

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 141,904

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Monday, February 21, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Capital Region 20.17 18.72 17.59 Central New York 27.14 25.05 23.75 Finger Lakes 15.11 13.74 12.18 Long Island 11.28 11.05 10.07 Mid-Hudson 13.31 12.88 12.19 Mohawk Valley 24.37 22.61 21.17 New York City 12.56 12.32 12.21 North Country 32.90 30.45 27.45 Southern Tier 27.71 26.52 24.06 Western New York 15.62 15.27 14.47 Statewide 15.06 14.46 13.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, February 21, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Capital Region 3.73% 3.62% 3.47% Central New York 5.19% 5.06% 5.02% Finger Lakes 3.49% 3.33% 3.16% Long Island 2.09% 2.12% 2.00% Mid-Hudson 2.22% 1.98% 1.93% Mohawk Valley 4.41% 4.18% 4.06% New York City 1.30% 1.28% 1.34% North Country 6.51% 6.13% 5.51% Southern Tier 3.31% 3.42% 3.13% Western New York 3.99% 3.85% 3.71% Statewide 2.08% 2.02% 2.00%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, February 21, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Bronx 1.20% 1.20% 1.44% Kings 1.09% 1.06% 1.09% New York 1.58% 1.59% 1.57% Queens 1.30% 1.31% 1.38% Richmond 1.55% 1.50% 1.57%

As of Thursday, February 23, 2,704 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,895,063. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,817 40 Allegany 8,760 12 Broome 44,204 52 Cattaraugus 15,116 21 Cayuga 15,560 17 Chautauqua 23,271 13 Chemung 20,879 20 Chenango 9,105 15 Clinton 16,195 34 Columbia 9,850 6 Cortland 10,255 8 Delaware 7,534 4 Dutchess 63,072 31 Erie 205,386 106 Essex 5,426 28 Franklin 8,994 13 Fulton 12,233 17 Genesee 13,511 4 Greene 8,411 7 Hamilton 829 1 Herkimer 13,487 11 Jefferson 19,545 28 Lewis 6,074 7 Livingston 11,451 9 Madison 12,658 13 Monroe 149,037 94 Montgomery 11,634 8 Nassau 397,812 115 Niagara 47,102 36 NYC 2,269,215 1,106 Oneida 52,003 50 Onondaga 106,670 122 Ontario 19,394 11 Orange 105,201 39 Orleans 8,511 – Oswego 24,863 26 Otsego 9,600 13 Putnam 23,268 9 Rensselaer 30,703 33 Rockland 91,078 26 Saratoga 44,947 45 Schenectady 32,240 38 Schoharie 4,886 – Schuyler 3,371 2 Seneca 5,729 7 St. Lawrence 20,353 28 Steuben 19,426 23 Suffolk 422,158 119 Sullivan 18,144 19 Tioga 10,459 8 Tompkins 17,296 17 Ulster 30,718 34 Warren 13,227 22 Washington 11,801 13 Wayne 16,834 11 Westchester 246,263 105 Wyoming 8,212 6 Yates 3,285 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 138 80 58.0% 58 42.0% Central New York 89 50 56.2% 39 43.8% Finger Lakes 294 129 43.9% 165 56.1% Long Island 377 168 44.6% 209 55.4% Mid-Hudson 191 78 40.8% 113 59.2% Mohawk Valley 57 36 63.2% 21 36.8% New York City 821 339 41.3% 482 58.7% North Country 56 22 39.3% 34 60.7% Southern Tier 80 52 65.0% 28 35.0% Western New York 171 95 55.6% 76 44.4% Statewide 2,274 1,049 46.1% 1,225 53.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursday, February 23, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,596. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: