NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, February 24, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 2%, with a daily positivity rate below 2.5% of the past six consecutive days. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 2,704. A continued trend down over the past 47 consecutive days since the January 2 peak.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 31 COVID deaths reported since Wednesday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,596.

In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday is at 2,274. COVID-19 related hospitalizations have also trended down over the past 42 consecutive days since January 12, they said.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,055, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

As of Thursday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,762,970
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,992
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 141,904
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONMonday, February 21, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Capital Region  20.1718.7217.59
Central New York  27.1425.0523.75
Finger Lakes  15.1113.7412.18
Long Island  11.2811.0510.07
Mid-Hudson  13.3112.8812.19
Mohawk Valley  24.3722.6121.17
New York City  12.5612.3212.21
North Country  32.9030.4527.45
Southern Tier  27.7126.5224.06
Western New York  15.6215.2714.47
Statewide  15.0614.4613.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMonday, February 21, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Capital Region3.73%3.62%3.47%
Central New York5.19%5.06%5.02%
Finger Lakes3.49%3.33%3.16%
Long Island2.09%2.12%2.00%
Mid-Hudson2.22%1.98%1.93%
Mohawk Valley4.41%4.18%4.06%
New York City1.30%1.28%1.34%
North Country6.51%6.13%5.51%
Southern Tier3.31%3.42%3.13%
Western New York3.99%3.85%3.71%
Statewide2.08%2.02%2.00%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMonday, February 21, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Bronx1.20%1.20%1.44%
Kings1.09%1.06%1.09%
New York1.58%1.59%1.57%
Queens1.30%1.31%1.38%
Richmond1.55%1.50%1.57%

As of Thursday, February 23, 2,704 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,895,063. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,81740
Allegany8,76012
Broome44,20452
Cattaraugus15,11621
Cayuga15,56017
Chautauqua23,27113
Chemung20,87920
Chenango9,10515
Clinton16,19534
Columbia9,8506
Cortland10,2558
Delaware7,5344
Dutchess63,07231
Erie205,386106
Essex5,42628
Franklin8,99413
Fulton12,23317
Genesee13,5114
Greene8,4117
Hamilton8291
Herkimer13,48711
Jefferson19,54528
Lewis6,0747
Livingston11,4519
Madison12,65813
Monroe149,03794
Montgomery11,6348
Nassau397,812115
Niagara47,10236
NYC2,269,2151,106
Oneida52,00350
Onondaga106,670122
Ontario19,39411
Orange105,20139
Orleans8,511
Oswego24,86326
Otsego9,60013
Putnam23,2689
Rensselaer30,70333
Rockland91,07826
Saratoga44,94745
Schenectady32,24038
Schoharie4,886
Schuyler3,3712
Seneca5,7297
St. Lawrence20,35328
Steuben19,42623
Suffolk422,158119
Sullivan18,14419
Tioga10,4598
Tompkins17,29617
Ulster30,71834
Warren13,22722
Washington11,80113
Wayne16,83411
Westchester246,263105
Wyoming8,2126
Yates3,2852

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1388058.0%5842.0%
Central New York895056.2%3943.8%
Finger Lakes29412943.9%16556.1%
Long Island37716844.6%20955.4%
Mid-Hudson1917840.8%11359.2%
Mohawk Valley573663.2%2136.8%
New York City82133941.3%48258.7%
North Country562239.3%3460.7%
Southern Tier805265.0%2835.0%
Western New York1719555.6%7644.4%
Statewide2,2741,04946.1%1,22553.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Thursday, February 23, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,596. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Death Breakdown by county
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Dutchess1
Erie3
Kings5
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau3
New York1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Oswego1
Queens2
Richmond1
Schenectady1
Suffolk2
Westchester3