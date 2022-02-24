NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, February 24, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 2%, with a daily positivity rate below 2.5% of the past six consecutive days. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 2,704. A continued trend down over the past 47 consecutive days since the January 2 peak.
Health Officials said, statewide there have been 31 COVID deaths reported since Wednesday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,596.
In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday is at 2,274. COVID-19 related hospitalizations have also trended down over the past 42 consecutive days since January 12, they said.
HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,055, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.
As of Thursday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:
- Total vaccine doses administered – 36,762,970
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,992
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 141,904
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.4%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Monday, February 21, 2022
|Tuesday, February 22, 2022
|Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|Capital Region
|20.17
|18.72
|17.59
|Central New York
|27.14
|25.05
|23.75
|Finger Lakes
|15.11
|13.74
|12.18
|Long Island
|11.28
|11.05
|10.07
|Mid-Hudson
|13.31
|12.88
|12.19
|Mohawk Valley
|24.37
|22.61
|21.17
|New York City
|12.56
|12.32
|12.21
|North Country
|32.90
|30.45
|27.45
|Southern Tier
|27.71
|26.52
|24.06
|Western New York
|15.62
|15.27
|14.47
|Statewide
|15.06
|14.46
|13.74
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Monday, February 21, 2022
|Tuesday, February 22, 2022
|Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|Capital Region
|3.73%
|3.62%
|3.47%
|Central New York
|5.19%
|5.06%
|5.02%
|Finger Lakes
|3.49%
|3.33%
|3.16%
|Long Island
|2.09%
|2.12%
|2.00%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.22%
|1.98%
|1.93%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.41%
|4.18%
|4.06%
|New York City
|1.30%
|1.28%
|1.34%
|North Country
|6.51%
|6.13%
|5.51%
|Southern Tier
|3.31%
|3.42%
|3.13%
|Western New York
|3.99%
|3.85%
|3.71%
|Statewide
|2.08%
|2.02%
|2.00%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Monday, February 21, 2022
|Tuesday, February 22, 2022
|Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|Bronx
|1.20%
|1.20%
|1.44%
|Kings
|1.09%
|1.06%
|1.09%
|New York
|1.58%
|1.59%
|1.57%
|Queens
|1.30%
|1.31%
|1.38%
|Richmond
|1.55%
|1.50%
|1.57%
As of Thursday, February 23, 2,704 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,895,063. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|57,817
|40
|Allegany
|8,760
|12
|Broome
|44,204
|52
|Cattaraugus
|15,116
|21
|Cayuga
|15,560
|17
|Chautauqua
|23,271
|13
|Chemung
|20,879
|20
|Chenango
|9,105
|15
|Clinton
|16,195
|34
|Columbia
|9,850
|6
|Cortland
|10,255
|8
|Delaware
|7,534
|4
|Dutchess
|63,072
|31
|Erie
|205,386
|106
|Essex
|5,426
|28
|Franklin
|8,994
|13
|Fulton
|12,233
|17
|Genesee
|13,511
|4
|Greene
|8,411
|7
|Hamilton
|829
|1
|Herkimer
|13,487
|11
|Jefferson
|19,545
|28
|Lewis
|6,074
|7
|Livingston
|11,451
|9
|Madison
|12,658
|13
|Monroe
|149,037
|94
|Montgomery
|11,634
|8
|Nassau
|397,812
|115
|Niagara
|47,102
|36
|NYC
|2,269,215
|1,106
|Oneida
|52,003
|50
|Onondaga
|106,670
|122
|Ontario
|19,394
|11
|Orange
|105,201
|39
|Orleans
|8,511
|–
|Oswego
|24,863
|26
|Otsego
|9,600
|13
|Putnam
|23,268
|9
|Rensselaer
|30,703
|33
|Rockland
|91,078
|26
|Saratoga
|44,947
|45
|Schenectady
|32,240
|38
|Schoharie
|4,886
|–
|Schuyler
|3,371
|2
|Seneca
|5,729
|7
|St. Lawrence
|20,353
|28
|Steuben
|19,426
|23
|Suffolk
|422,158
|119
|Sullivan
|18,144
|19
|Tioga
|10,459
|8
|Tompkins
|17,296
|17
|Ulster
|30,718
|34
|Warren
|13,227
|22
|Washington
|11,801
|13
|Wayne
|16,834
|11
|Westchester
|246,263
|105
|Wyoming
|8,212
|6
|Yates
|3,285
|2
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|138
|80
|58.0%
|58
|42.0%
|Central New York
|89
|50
|56.2%
|39
|43.8%
|Finger Lakes
|294
|129
|43.9%
|165
|56.1%
|Long Island
|377
|168
|44.6%
|209
|55.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|191
|78
|40.8%
|113
|59.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|57
|36
|63.2%
|21
|36.8%
|New York City
|821
|339
|41.3%
|482
|58.7%
|North Country
|56
|22
|39.3%
|34
|60.7%
|Southern Tier
|80
|52
|65.0%
|28
|35.0%
|Western New York
|171
|95
|55.6%
|76
|44.4%
|Statewide
|2,274
|1,049
|46.1%
|1,225
|53.9%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
As of Thursday, February 23, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,596. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|New Death Breakdown by county
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|5
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|3
|New York
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Westchester
|3