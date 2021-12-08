New York commits $2 million in state funding to help Afghan evacuees resettle

ALBANY, N.Y. (WFFF/NEWS10) – An additional $2 million in state funding will be provided to help Afghan evacuees resettle in New York State, bringing the total state commitment to $5 million. The money will be used to address immediate and long-term needs.

The New York State Legislature has secured $3 million in funding for New York State Enhanced Services to Refugees Program, in the current year’s budget. Governor Hochul seeks to commit additional funds so existing services can be supplemented and allow for more intensive acculturation services.

State funds will be distributed to more than a dozen nonprofits that will assist the 1,790 Afghan evacuees that are scheduled to arrive or have arrived since September. Approximately 250 evacuees are scheduled to arrive in Albany, 495 in Buffalo, 190 in the New York City area, 50 in Niagara Falls, 275 in Rochester, 10 in Rockville Center, 420 in Syracuse, 50 in Utica, and 50 in Yonkers.

The funding will build on existing state efforts to directly support and house Afghan refugees. For example, SUNY, partnering with the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and the NYS Office for New Americans, to provide housing, educational services, career, and workforce supports, as well as an array of additional services with other community partners.