New York colleges receiving about $12M for student support programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colleges in New York are slated to receive $11,998,837 in federal funds for academic development and student assistance from the Department of Education’s Student Support Services program.

U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the money on Wednesday. In the Capital Region, local schools are set to receive a combined $1,395,880:

Adirondack Community College: $261,888

Dutchess Community College: $261,888

Fulton Montgomery Community College: $536,993

SUNY Schenectady County Community College: $335,111

The grants will support and motivate low-income, first-generation, and disabled students to complete their degrees. Funds will help students meet basic requirements, increase retention and graduation rates, and facilitate transfers between two- and four-year colleges.

According to Schumer, many students have “too many obstacles standing in the way of obtaining that diploma, and these federal funds will help clear those obstacles by enabling these institutions of higher learning to expand its programs focusing on financial literacy, career counseling, peer mentoring, tutoring and more. This federal grant will allow these colleges to grow these critical programs so they can improve completion rates and empower students to pursue fulfilling careers following graduation.”

“We must do everything we can to ensure the success of New York State’s collegiate students, regardless of background or income level,” added Gillibrand. “Tese federal funds will help us achieve that goal.”

Students eligible for Student Support Services programs are those who are enrolled or accepted in a degree program, receiving federal Pell Grants, and meeting federal income or disability guidelines. Many such students are at a competitive disadvantage: Unfamiliar or unprepared for college expectations, lacking basic requirements, or obligated to work or other commitments that distract from education. Factors like these contribute to low grade point averages, decreased transfer and retention rates, and fewer graduating students overall.

COLLEGE AMOUNT Adirondack Community College $261,888.00 Clarkson University $317,461.00 College Of Mount Saint Vincent $331,573.00 Dutchess Community College $261,888.00 Esearch Foundation For SUNY On Behalf Of Farmingdale State $261,888.00 Fulton Montgomery Community College $261,888.00 Fulton Montgomery Community College $275,105.00 Iona College $261,888.00 Jefferson Community College $280,021.00 Marist College $288,127.00 Medaille College $334,707.00 Medgar Evers College $261,888.00 Mercy College $338,972.00 Molloy College $279,441.00 Monroe Community College $307,463.00 New York University $430,080.00 Onondaga Community College $261,888.00 Orange County Community College $261,888.00 Paul Smith’s College Of Arts & Sciences $281,019.00 Queens College/CUNY And Research Foundation/CUNY $261,888.00 Research Foundation For SUNY On Behalf Of SUNY Potsdam $332,515.00 Research Foundation For SUNY/SUNY Plattsburgh $612,373.00 Research Foundation Of CUNY Obo Kingsborough CC $276,309.00 Research Foundation Of CUNY On Behalf Of Lehman College $261,888.00 Research Foundation Of CUNY On Behalf Of Lehman College $251,691.00 Rockland Community College $261,888.00 St. John Fisher College $261,888.00 St. John’s University, New York $261,888.00 Suffolk County Community College $335,110.00 SUNY Canton $309,458.00 SUNY Schenectady County Community College $335,111.00 Syracuse University $411,893.00 The Research Foundation For SUNY On Behalf Of SUNY Geneseo $261,888.00 The Research Foundation For SUNY On Behalf Of U. Of Buffalo $314,591.00 The Research Foundation For The State University Of New York $261,888.00 Trocaire College $261,888.00 Ulster County Community College $347,108.00 Ulster County Community College $261,888.00 University Of Rochester $261,888.00 Westchester Community College $294,725.00

