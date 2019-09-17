New York City School District Proposes Chocolate Milk Ban

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A proposal to ban chocolate milk in the New York City School District is causing quite the stir in the rest of New York.

According to the New York Post, the district is pushing for a white milk only policy. The New York City Department of Education is citing health concerns, including sugar content, in their proposed ban, but some upstate lawmakers are criticizing the proposal. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik along with two other Upstate representatives have written a letter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying how the ban would hurt children’s health and dairy farmers’ bottom line. Meanwhile, Senator Jim Tedisco took to Facebook over the matter with the below post:

Here are the numbers that the New York City School District is looking at:

8 oz. of chocolate skim milk has 120 calories and 20 grams of sugar.

8 oz. of skim white milk has 90 calories and 12 grams of sugar.

Officials say this is just a proposal. A final decision has not yet been made.