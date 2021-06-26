New York City man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office Friday arrested Aaron Reid, 43, of New York City on drug possession charges in Albany.

Police say Sheriff’s Investigators conducted a traffic stop for Reid’s car in Albany and reportedly found that he was driving an unregistered car with a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation allegedly found Reid to be in possession of around five grams of Fentanyl.

Reid also gave officers a fake name and date of birth while being arrested in order to avoid being arrested on his real identity, according to police.

Reid was charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a class B Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a class C Felony)

One count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree (a class E Felony)

One count of Identity Theft in the Second Degree (a class E Felony)

One count of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree (a class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree (a misdemeanor) and was cited for various traffic infractions.

Reid was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned by the City of Albany Court on Saturday..