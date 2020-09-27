New York City couple says ‘I do’ at a Albany car dealership

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Not too often you hear about people getting married at a car dealership, but it’s possible! On Saturday, Marie Mounteer and Paul Heideman said ‘I do’ after picking up their new car at the Broadway Cars LLC dealership in Albany.

“I couldn’t be luckier, for sure. I am so lucky,” says Marie. The covid-19 pandemic has affected many industries, including the wedding industry. However, Marie and Paul are not letting coronavirus get in the way from celebrating their love.

Originally, Marie and Paul had different wedding plans. Two weeks ago, the couple held a wedding ceremony on the roof of their Brooklyn apartment, but they weren’t able to get their wedding certificate. Marie says it’s difficult to make an appointment with the city clerk because of the covid-19 pandemic. “In New York City, there is a really big back log right now, so you can’t get an appointment at the city clerk to get the license until January,” says Marie.

Marie’s mom, Rena Mounteer, who lives in the Albany area always had the intention to buy Marie and her son-in-law a car from the start. Eric Catalano is a DJ, ordained minister, and a car salesperson at Broadway Cars LLC. Eric has been a salesperson for two months. He became a car salesperson because covid-19 affected his career as a DJ. Eric says this is the first time he sold a car and married a couple at the same time.

“Whenever you sell cars, people start telling you things and when [Rena] said she was buying the car for her daughter and son-in-law as a gift, we just started to talk more and ask questions. One thing lead into another and she ended up telling me the whole story on how they couldn’t get married officially,” says Eric.

Once the Mounteer family found out Eric was an ordained minister, the couple decided to get married at the dealership, once they finished signing the paperwork for the car. “It was perfect, it just fell into place. [They] could get the license in Albany and it was perfect,” says Rena. Marie’s parents decorated the car. “I am thrilled to get the right car and thrilled to get the right son and law” says Rena.

It was a day the couple will never forget!