New York businesses now hiring find few candidates applying

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Businesses are looking to hire in the Rochester area. Many, however, are discovering applicants are few and far between, explains Ferah Roman, director of staffing services for the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a struggle from entry-level through executive placement right now,” said Roman. She notes that several industries, including restaurants, manufacturing and healthcare, are having trouble hiring.

As Janine Caschette, owner of Avvino Restaurant in Brighton, explained that—despite the state-imposed curfew for restaurants and bars being pushed to midnight—the extra hour helps, but that she’s still restricted because it’s so difficult to hire anyone.

“As they open things up and go to 75% capacity and more hours, we can’t find staff,” said Caschette. “So, we are still kind of stuck in this limited capacity.”

“We’re having major staffing issues,” said Caschette, “and that’s across the board from every restaurant I’ve talked to.”