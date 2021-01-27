New York-based Vuzix creates wearable technology you actually want to wear

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based Vuzix wowed tech experts at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show with its new, award-winning Next Gen Smart Glasses.

“They’re computers effectively,” said Vuzix founder and CEO Paul Travers. “In fact, we think they’re the future of computing. The problem is most of the tech that’s out there today looks really odd like Google Glass, maybe some folks remember that. Vuzix announced at the Consumer Electronics Show a pair that look like a pair of Oakleys or Kingsmen-style glasses from the movie ‘The Kingsmen.’ They’re being designed, manufactured, and engineered – everything—right here in Rochester, New York. And I think they’re ahead of almost every piece of competition that’s out there today.”

One headline that came out of CES said, “Vuzix’s new microLED smart glasses look like tech you’d actually want to wear on your face.”

That’s music to the ears of Travers. “It’s the Holy Grail. I mean, Vuzix has been in Rochester, New York doing this since 1997 and the U.S. defense market has asked us if we could make Oakley-style sunglasses going back to the late 1990s and we’ve been striving to get there. We’ve gone from maybe five employees to 100-plus now today right here in Rochester. And like I said, the manufacturing, etcetera is all done here. So yes, it’s exciting to be making the future of computing with these next-generation glasses. You won’t have to take your phone out again. We even have a pair coming with LTE Radios so they’re literally a phone.”

The general public won’t be able to get their hands on these Next Gen Smart Glasses until the end of this year according to Travers. “You put these glasses on and the camera can look out into the real world, they’re high res, and you can share what you’re doing and/or get help with what you’re doing, so they’re changing industries today – especially with COVID. You can’t get on an airplane and land in China to do a survey of a plant there, so you just send our glasses and that’s happening all over the world today.”

Travers said Rochester is the perfect place for Vuzix to develop this game-changing technology. “Rochester is an optics center of the world. There are really talented people here in Rochester, New York. The folks that work for Vuzix I think are second to none right across the board from our manufacturing folks through to our engineering team. These people are good at what they do. Rochester has this amazing optics background. As you might imagine, when you’re making glasses optics is a big piece of it. So we have people who love living in this area of the world. It’s a great standard of living. Everything about Rochester just fits really well with what Vuzix does.”