(NEWS10) — Sprint and T-Mobile are on the verge of merging under one company.
New York Attorney General Letitia James says while she lost a case aimed at stopping the deal, she will not try to appeal the decision.
New York, along with a dozen other states sued to stop the $25 billion merger, claiming it would hurt consumers by reducing competition.
A U.S. judge ruled against the lawsuits, claiming he does not believe the companies have any ill-intent on the consumers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Local archery tournament held in Scotia
- Tonawanda community shaken after two people die in a crash involving six cars
- New York attorney general will not appeal T-Mobile/Sprint merger
- 2-time Daytona 500 champ Johnson ready for one final ride
- Free weekend offered for out of state snowmobilers