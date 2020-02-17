New York attorney general will not appeal T-Mobile/Sprint merger

(NEWS10) — Sprint and T-Mobile are on the verge of merging under one company.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says while she lost a case aimed at stopping the deal, she will not try to appeal the decision.

New York, along with a dozen other states sued to stop the $25 billion merger, claiming it would hurt consumers by reducing competition.

A U.S. judge ruled against the lawsuits, claiming he does not believe the companies have any ill-intent on the consumers.

