New York Attorney General suing Trump administration over Affordable Care Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that her office has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for allowing health care providers to discriminate on the basis of gender, gender identity, and English language proficiency.

James says she is leading 23 states to fight for the Affordable Care Act, which has lost vital protections to the Trump administration.

Earlier on Monday, James joined Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to speak on the stances from the White House that cause issues for Obamacare.

The ACA prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age by health programs or facilities that receive federal funds, but the Trump administration is seeking to undermine such protections by removing specific language in Health and Human Services regulations.

The Trump administration’s opposition to “Obamacare” could become an obstacle to helping millions of uninsured people in the coronavirus outbreak, as well as many workers who are losing coverage because of the economic shutdown. Experts say the Affordable Care Act’s insurance markets provide an infrastructure for extending subsidized private coverage in every state.

It is never acceptable to deny health care to Americans who need it, but it is especially egregious to do so in the middle of a pandemic.



Health care is a basic right and that's why I'm leading 23 states to fight to protect it. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 20, 2020

