New York Attorney General launches new hotline to combat hate crimes

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)–New York’s Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday the launch of a hotline for New Yorkers to report hate and bias-based crimes. The hotline will continue indefinitely.

“No one should live in fear for their life because of who they are, what they look like, or where they come from. I encourage all victims of discriminatory actions stemming from this pandemic to contact my office. We will continue to work with local law enforcement to combat hate in all its insidious forms,” said Attorney General James in a statement Monday.

This in response to numerous reports in New York of Asian Americans being harassed or physically assaulted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

You are encouraged to call 1-800-771-7755 if you have experienced hate crimes or bias-based incidents.

