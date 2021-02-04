New York at lowest daily positivity rate since November

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent out an update with the latest statewide coronavirus numbers. He said that net hospitalizations have dropped, 95% of allotted first doses were administered, and the daily positivity rate is at its lowest since November 28.

Cuomo said the state is at its lowest 7-day average positivity since December 3, marking 27 days of decline in a row. He also said that all regional 7-day average positivity is below 6%. He included the following updates on numbers statewide:

  • 169,186 test results reported
    • 7,414 total positives
    • 4.38% positivity rate (lowest since November 28)
    • 4.72% 7-day average percent positive
  • 7,967 hospitalizations (lowest since January 2)
    • 1,506 in the ICU
    • 986 intubated
    • 961 newly admitted
    • 57 hospital counties
    • Net hospitalizations dropped 553 over the last week
    • 130,302 discharged
  • 135 deaths
    • 35,767 death toll

“The good news is New York’s numbers continue to show progress as the holiday surge recedes,” Cuomo said. “Our positivity rate has been steadily declining, and that success is a reflection of New Yorkers’ commitment to defeating this beast. We know the weapon to win the war is the vaccine and more and more needles are getting in arms every day, but the federal supply is still not enough. This has been a long road, but I commend New Yorkers for their determination through it all. As we enter into Super Bowl weekend, we cannot get cocky with COVID. We must remain vigilant.”

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Cuomo said New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,554,450 first doses, and already administered 1,475,122 first doses, representing 95% of the federal distribution. The state has also administered 81% of second doses.

“We’re in a footrace to vaccinate all eligible New Yorkers while continuing to keep the infection rate low. We’ve proven we have the necessary infrastructure in place to win the COVID war, but it will take time and the more supply we get from Washington the quicker we will go,” Cuomo said.

Roughly 7.1 million New Yorkers are eligible for the vaccine. Despite a federal increase in vaccine supply, the large eligible population far exceeds it.

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region3920.04%27%
Central New York1800.02%32%
Finger Lakes5010.04%36%
Long Island1,3830.05%31%
Mid-Hudson9260.04%43%
Mohawk Valley2120.04%30%
New York City3,6670.04%31%
North Country910.02%53%
Southern Tier2290.04%44%
Western New York3860.03%37%
Statewide7,9670.04%34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24721617%
Central New York26219028%
Finger Lakes39728628%
Long Island86067421%
Mid-Hudson68340640%
Mohawk Valley1319925%
New York City2,5832,05421%
North Country593739%
Southern Tier1268233%
Western New York54533939%
Statewide5,8934,38326%

On Wednesday, 169,186 test results were reported, and 4.38% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region4.67%4.52%4.11%
Central New York3.08%3.03%2.88%
Finger Lakes3.79%3.57%3.31%
Long Island6.03%5.89%5.65%
Mid-Hudson5.76%5.66%5.65%
Mohawk Valley4.09%4.05%3.69%
New York City5.09%5.07%5.01%
North Country5.51%5.25%5.10%
Southern Tier1.92%1.83%1.76%
Western New York5.01%4.96%4.96%
Statewide4.95%4.86%4.72%

Of the 1,440,718 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany19,100162
Allegany2,62918
Broome13,038119
Cattaraugus3,88138
Cayuga4,97315
Chautauqua6,66771
Chemung6,11920
Chenango2,17529
Clinton2,82425
Columbia3,05111
Cortland2,88919
Delaware1,2417
Dutchess19,51270
Erie58,612513
Essex1,15319
Franklin1,60213
Fulton2,68532
Genesee4,08522
Greene2,40620
Hamilton23716
Herkimer4,28214
Jefferson4,08830
Lewis1,79316
Livingston3,09728
Madison3,53913
Monroe48,781247
Montgomery2,73712
Nassau131,544611
Niagara14,016130
NYC613,2852,939
Oneida18,59880
Onondaga30,42171
Ontario5,27841
Orange32,830166
Orleans2,25035
Oswego5,56128
Otsego2,04817
Putnam7,45624
Rensselaer8,13369
Rockland35,094144
Saratoga10,79577
Schenectady9,95372
Schoharie1,0472
Schuyler8165
Seneca1,4224
St. Lawrence4,53928
Steuben5,14729
Suffolk146,293651
Sullivan4,27820
Tioga2,52516
Tompkins3,10043
Ulster8,95546
Warren2,53440
Washington1,94235
Wayne4,16714
Westchester95,989347
Wyoming2,53824
Yates9687

On Wednesday, 135 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 35,767. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx10
Broome4
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua4
Columbia1
Cortland1
Delaware1
Dutchess4
Erie4
Franklin1
Kings18
Manhattan8
Monroe4
Montgomery1
Nassau9
Oneida3
Onondaga3
Orange4
Queens17
Richmond2
Rockland3
Saratoga1
Schenectady3
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk10
Tompkins3
Ulster1
Washington1
Westchester10
Wyoming1

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program:

RegionTotal Doses Received(1st and 2nd)Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd)% of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd)
Capital Region137,840116,39684%
Central New York108,865107,13898%
Finger Lakes136,255124,76192%
Long Island288,360231,04180%
Mid-Hudson219,420159,78673%
Mohawk Valley59,86045,10175%
New York City1,040,800800,81077%
North Country62,35061,54799%
Southern Tier67,83558,67586%
Western New York157,915139,05388%
Statewide2,279,5001,844,30881%
 1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution SitesTOTALCUMULATIVE 
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/2090,675  090,675  N/A
Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27		392,025  0392,025  482,700  
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03201,500 0201,500  684,200  
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10160,050  90,675  250,725  934,925  
Week 5
Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17		209,400  45,825 255,225  1,190,150  
Week 6Doses arriving
01/18- 01/24		250,400  428,100  678,500  1,868,650  
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31250,400160,450  410,850  2,279,500  

