Assembly Republicans and law enforcement leaders calling for action against rising violent crime

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Will Barclay, New York State Assembly Minority Leader, is holding a press conference with law enforcement and Assembly Republicans who want state leaders to take action against an uptick in violence statewide.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Friday on Zoom. You can tune in. The meeting ID is 850 8877 7028 and the password is 186662.

The meeting will be attended by:

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

New York State Sheriff’s Association President, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President, Town of Greece Police Chief Patrick D. Phelan

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino

Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello

Assemblyman Mike Reilly

LATEST STORIES