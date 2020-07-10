Assembly Republicans and law enforcement leaders calling for action against rising violent crime

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Blue police lights

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Will Barclay, New York State Assembly Minority Leader, is holding a press conference with law enforcement and Assembly Republicans who want state leaders to take action against an uptick in violence statewide.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Friday on Zoom. You can tune in. The meeting ID is 850 8877 7028 and the password is 186662.

The meeting will be attended by:

  • Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay
  • New York State Sheriff’s Association President, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy
  • New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President, Town of Greece Police Chief Patrick D. Phelan
  • Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly
  • Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino
  • Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio
  • Assemblyman Angelo Morinello
  • Assemblyman Mike Reilly

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG