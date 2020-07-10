Assembly Republicans and law enforcement leaders calling for action against rising violent crime

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Will Barclay, New York State Assembly Minority Leader, is holding a press conference with law enforcement and Assembly Republicans who want state leaders to take action against an uptick in violence statewide.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Friday on Zoom. You can tune in. The meeting ID is 850 8877 7028 and the password is 186662.
The meeting will be attended by:
- Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay
- New York State Sheriff’s Association President, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy
- New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President, Town of Greece Police Chief Patrick D. Phelan
- Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly
- Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino
- Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio
- Assemblyman Angelo Morinello
- Assemblyman Mike Reilly
