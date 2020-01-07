New York Assembly Dems announce 2020 leadership positions

A new promotional “I Love NY” sign sits in the Empire State Plaza for installation in front of the New York state Capitol Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Assembly Democrats have announced their conference leadership and committee chair assignments for the 2020 legislative session.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made the announcement Tuesday, one day ahead of the start of the legislative session and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address.

Assembly Republicans also announced the election of Will Barclay (R,C,I,Ref-Pulaski) as the next minority leader.

SpeakerCarl E. Heastie
Majority LeaderCrystal Peoples-Stokes
Chair, Ways and MeansHelene E. Weinstein
Deputy SpeakerCatherine Nolan
Assistant SpeakerFélix W. Ortiz
Speaker Pro TemporeJeffrion L. Aubry
Chair, Committee on CommitteesVivian E. Cook
Assistant Speaker Pro TemporeN. Nick Perry
Deputy Majority LeaderPhil Ramos
Assistant Majority LeaderDavid F. Gantt
Majority WhipWilliam Colton
Deputy Majority WhipJosé Rivera
Assistant Majority WhipMichael Miller
Chair, Majority ConferenceSteven Otis
Vice Chair, Majority ConferenceErik M. Dilan
Secretary, Majority ConferenceRebecca A. Seawright
Chair, Majority ProgramCarmen E. Arroyo
Chair, Majority SteeringBarbara Lifton
Vice Chair, Majority SteeringPatricia Fahy
Chair, House OperationsRon Kim
Chair, Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task ForceMaritza Davila
  
 
STANDING COMMITTEES 
Chair, AgingHarry B. Bronson
Chair, AgricultureDonna A. Lupardo
Chair, Alcoholism & Drug AbuseLinda B. Rosenthal
Chair, BanksThomas J. Abinanti
Chair, Children & FamiliesEllen Jaffee
Chair, CitiesEdward C. Braunstein
Chair, CodesJoseph R. Lentol
Chair, Consumer AffairsMichael G. DenDekker
Chair, Corporations, Authorities & CommissionsAmy Paulin
Chair, CorrectionDavid I. Weprin
Chair, Economic DevelopmentRobin Schimminger
Chair, EducationMichael Benedetto
Chair, Election LawCharles D. Lavine
Chair, EnergyMichael Cusick
Chair, Environmental ConservationSteve Englebright
Chair, Ethics & GuidanceJo Anne Simon
Chair, Governmental EmployeesPeter J. Abbate, Jr.
Chair, Governmental OperationsKenneth Zebrowski
Chair, HealthRichard N. Gottfried
Chair, Higher EducationDeborah J. Glick
Chair, HousingSteven Cymbrowitz
Chair, InsuranceKevin A. Cahill
Chair, JudiciaryJeffrey Dinowitz
Chair, LaborMarcos A. Crespo
Chair, Libraries & Education TechnologySean Ryan
Chair, Local GovernmentsFred W. Thiele, Jr.
Chair, Mental HealthAileen M. Gunther
Chair, Oversight, Analysis & InvestigationsJohn T. McDonald III
Chair, Racing & WageringJ. Gary Pretlow
Chair, Real Property TaxationSandy Galef
Chair, Small BusinessAl Stirpe
Chair, Social ServicesAndrew Hevesi
Chair, TourismDaniel J. O’Donnell
Chair, TransportationWilliam B. Magnarelli
Chair, Veterans AffairsDidi Barrett
  
  
TASK FORCES & LEGISLATIVE COMMISSIONS 
Chair, Administrative Regulations ReviewDan Quart
Chair, Farm, Food & NutritionMichaelle C. Solages
Chair, Government AdministrationDavid Buchwald
Chair, New AmericansVictor M. Pichardo
Chair, People with DisabilitiesPhil Steck
Chair, ReapportionmentRobert J. Rodriguez
Chair, Rural ResourcesAngelo Santabarbara
Chair, Science & TechnologyLatrice Walker
Chair, Skills Development & Career EducationWalter T. Mosley
Chair, State-Federal RelationsNily Rozic
Chair, Women’s IssuesAravella Simotas

