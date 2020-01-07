New York Assembly Dems announce 2020 leadership positions

A new promotional “I Love NY” sign sits in the Empire State Plaza for installation in front of the New York state Capitol Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Assembly Democrats have announced their conference leadership and committee chair assignments for the 2020 legislative session.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made the announcement Tuesday, one day ahead of the start of the legislative session and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address.

Assembly Republicans also announced the election of Will Barclay (R,C,I,Ref-Pulaski) as the next minority leader.