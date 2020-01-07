New York Assembly Dems announce 2020 leadership positions

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Assembly Democrats have announced their conference leadership and committee chair assignments for the 2020 legislative session.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made the announcement Tuesday, one day ahead of the start of the legislative session and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address.
Assembly Republicans also announced the election of Will Barclay (R,C,I,Ref-Pulaski) as the next minority leader.
|Speaker
|Carl E. Heastie
|Majority Leader
|Crystal Peoples-Stokes
|Chair, Ways and Means
|Helene E. Weinstein
|Deputy Speaker
|Catherine Nolan
|Assistant Speaker
|Félix W. Ortiz
|Speaker Pro Tempore
|Jeffrion L. Aubry
|Chair, Committee on Committees
|Vivian E. Cook
|Assistant Speaker Pro Tempore
|N. Nick Perry
|Deputy Majority Leader
|Phil Ramos
|Assistant Majority Leader
|David F. Gantt
|Majority Whip
|William Colton
|Deputy Majority Whip
|José Rivera
|Assistant Majority Whip
|Michael Miller
|Chair, Majority Conference
|Steven Otis
|Vice Chair, Majority Conference
|Erik M. Dilan
|Secretary, Majority Conference
|Rebecca A. Seawright
|Chair, Majority Program
|Carmen E. Arroyo
|Chair, Majority Steering
|Barbara Lifton
|Vice Chair, Majority Steering
|Patricia Fahy
|Chair, House Operations
|Ron Kim
|Chair, Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force
|Maritza Davila
|STANDING COMMITTEES
|Chair, Aging
|Harry B. Bronson
|Chair, Agriculture
|Donna A. Lupardo
|Chair, Alcoholism & Drug Abuse
|Linda B. Rosenthal
|Chair, Banks
|Thomas J. Abinanti
|Chair, Children & Families
|Ellen Jaffee
|Chair, Cities
|Edward C. Braunstein
|Chair, Codes
|Joseph R. Lentol
|Chair, Consumer Affairs
|Michael G. DenDekker
|Chair, Corporations, Authorities & Commissions
|Amy Paulin
|Chair, Correction
|David I. Weprin
|Chair, Economic Development
|Robin Schimminger
|Chair, Education
|Michael Benedetto
|Chair, Election Law
|Charles D. Lavine
|Chair, Energy
|Michael Cusick
|Chair, Environmental Conservation
|Steve Englebright
|Chair, Ethics & Guidance
|Jo Anne Simon
|Chair, Governmental Employees
|Peter J. Abbate, Jr.
|Chair, Governmental Operations
|Kenneth Zebrowski
|Chair, Health
|Richard N. Gottfried
|Chair, Higher Education
|Deborah J. Glick
|Chair, Housing
|Steven Cymbrowitz
|Chair, Insurance
|Kevin A. Cahill
|Chair, Judiciary
|Jeffrey Dinowitz
|Chair, Labor
|Marcos A. Crespo
|Chair, Libraries & Education Technology
|Sean Ryan
|Chair, Local Governments
|Fred W. Thiele, Jr.
|Chair, Mental Health
|Aileen M. Gunther
|Chair, Oversight, Analysis & Investigations
|John T. McDonald III
|Chair, Racing & Wagering
|J. Gary Pretlow
|Chair, Real Property Taxation
|Sandy Galef
|Chair, Small Business
|Al Stirpe
|Chair, Social Services
|Andrew Hevesi
|Chair, Tourism
|Daniel J. O’Donnell
|Chair, Transportation
|William B. Magnarelli
|Chair, Veterans Affairs
|Didi Barrett
|TASK FORCES & LEGISLATIVE COMMISSIONS
|Chair, Administrative Regulations Review
|Dan Quart
|Chair, Farm, Food & Nutrition
|Michaelle C. Solages
|Chair, Government Administration
|David Buchwald
|Chair, New Americans
|Victor M. Pichardo
|Chair, People with Disabilities
|Phil Steck
|Chair, Reapportionment
|Robert J. Rodriguez
|Chair, Rural Resources
|Angelo Santabarbara
|Chair, Science & Technology
|Latrice Walker
|Chair, Skills Development & Career Education
|Walter T. Mosley
|Chair, State-Federal Relations
|Nily Rozic
|Chair, Women’s Issues
|Aravella Simotas