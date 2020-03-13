New York approves the state’s largest wind farm

FILE – This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. Western U.S. electrical utility PacifiCorp plans to move faster away from coal-fired power while getting more juice from the sun and wind, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Young,File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A wind farm creating energy to power 113,000 homes a year was approved by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment Siting Board. When built it will be the largest wind farm in the state to date.

The Canisteo Wind project will feature 117 wind turbines on 25,000 acres of privately leased land in Steuben County. The company estimates $2.3 million will be paid in local property taxes generating $60 million over the life of the project. Annual lease payments will add up to more than $49 million to local landowners the company also estimates.

“Today’s decision demonstrates how New York is working to achieve Governor Cuomo’s Green New Deal — the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, putting the state on a path to being entirely carbon-neutral across all sectors of the economy and establishing a goal to achieve a zero-carbon emissions electricity sector by 2040, faster than any other state,” the New York State Public Service Commission said.

LATEST STORIES: