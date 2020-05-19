New York and national gas prices keep going up as demand increases

Live Now
News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s average price of gas is increasing more slowly than the national average, but it’s still more costly to get fuel here.

As of Monday morning, drivers around the country are paying an average of $1.88 per gallon, compared to $2.16 in New York. The national average went up $.03 since last week, while the Empire State’s only went up by $.01.

Comparatively, New York’s average price at this time last year was $2.96.

Still, Buffalo’s and Batavia’s averages went down since last week. Here’s AAA’s breakdown across New York:

  • Albany/Schenectady/Troy: $2.11 (+$.01 since last week)
  • Binghamton: $2.16 (+$.02)
  • Buffalo: $2.19 (-$.02)
  • Elmira: $1.95 (+$.01)
  • Glens Falls: $2.13 (+$.03)
  • Ithaca: $2.13 (no change)
  • Kingston: $2.09 (+$.02)
  • Long Island: $2.08 (+$.01)
  • New York City: $2.26 (no change)
  • Rochester: $2.19 (no change)
  • Utica/Rome: $2.12 (+$.01)
  • Syracuse: $2.06 (no change)

As parts of the country begin reopening, the highest gas prices in the U.S. in the northeast and the west coast.

More people are starting to drive regularly again, so demand for gas grows. Therefore, so does the price.

