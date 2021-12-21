New York AG sues business who failed to deliver holiday PlayStations and Xboxes

The new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console is seen for sale on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on November 12, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Letitia James took legal action against Tandria Faulkner who operates an online sales business under the name Sonjia Posh Boutique L.L.C. and Prestigious Marketing Concepts, Inc. Faulkner reportedly failed to deliver PlayStations, Xboxes, and other consumer goods to New Yorkers and other consumers as promised before the 2020 holidays.

Attorney General James obtained a temporary restraining order that freezes the bank accounts of Faulkner and her businesses and stops her from taking any further orders for items she is not in direct possession of.

“Today’s court order stops this grinch from ruining anymore holidays this year, and our lawsuit seeks to recoup everything paid for game consoles that were never received,” said Attorney General James. “Despite false promises of PlayStations, Xboxes, and other high-end items, Tandria Faulkner and her companies were not able to deliver and only stole Christmas from numerous families. New Yorkers should know that the only ones who can deliver impossible presents in an expedited fashion are Santa and his team of elves! New Yorkers can trust that we will always fight to protect their wallets and make their holidays as joyous as possible.”

Attorney General James’ lawsuit alleges that Faulkner accepted hundreds of orders for PlayStation 5’s and Xbox Series X’s and S’s in the fall of 2020 before the launch of the consoles. Many consumers were promised these items in time for Christmas. When the deliveries failed to arrive, many consumers were given shifting excuses and many never received refunds.

The lawsuit also alleges that Faulkner was paid over $500,000 from consumers in connection with this scheme.

The lawsuit is seeking restitution for any consumer who did not receive either their product or a refund from Faulkner and a permanent injunction stopping Faulkner from accepting orders for items she is not in possession of.

Attorney General James asks any consumer who placed an order with Prestigious Marketing, Sonjia Posh Boutique, Tandria Faulkner, or any representative of the three, and never received their requested item or a refund to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau or call the office at 1-800-771-7755.