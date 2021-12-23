New Year’s Eve events in the Capital Region

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
holiday2520drinking2520wine_1512146104080_320174_ver1-0_29777838_ver1-0_640_360_666828

holiday2520drinking2520wine_1512146104080_320174_ver1-0_29777838_ver1-0_640_360_666828

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- One of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital Region- Saratoga First Night- was canceled again this year. The event draws hundreds of people every year, culminating with fireworks to bring in the new year but organizers cited COVID and lack of funding for the reasons it was canceled.

There are other celebrations happening in the region, although state and federal government officials have strongly cautioned against going to large indoor gatherings due to a steep rise in COVID infections. Many places holding New Year’s Eve parties are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

In years prior there would be a laundry list of New Year’s events in the Capital Region. There doesn’t appear to be as many events this year but here’s some that NEWS10 found:

Albany County

  • First Night Bethlehem– at Four Corners in Delmar 6-7:30 p.m. All outdoor family-friendly event.
  • The Copper Crow– New Year’s Eve Gala Fundraiser for Feed Albany 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.
  • Waterworks Pub– Friday Nights at Waterworks Pub 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Columbia County

  • The Maker– The Maker Great Gatsby Ball 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Rensselaer County

  • The Whiskey Pickle– New Year’s Eve @ The Pickle 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

  • Frog Alley Brewing– New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring Skeeter Creek 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. Ticket required. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination not required.
  • Rivers Casino and Resort– NYE Glow Party with Funk Evolution 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. Masks are required.

Warren County

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES