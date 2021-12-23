New Year’s Eve events in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- One of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital Region- Saratoga First Night- was canceled again this year. The event draws hundreds of people every year, culminating with fireworks to bring in the new year but organizers cited COVID and lack of funding for the reasons it was canceled.

There are other celebrations happening in the region, although state and federal government officials have strongly cautioned against going to large indoor gatherings due to a steep rise in COVID infections. Many places holding New Year’s Eve parties are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

In years prior there would be a laundry list of New Year’s events in the Capital Region. There doesn’t appear to be as many events this year but here’s some that NEWS10 found:

Albany County

First Night Bethlehem– at Four Corners in Delmar 6-7:30 p.m. All outdoor family-friendly event.

The Copper Crow– New Year’s Eve Gala Fundraiser for Feed Albany 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Waterworks Pub– Friday Nights at Waterworks Pub 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Columbia County

The Maker– The Maker Great Gatsby Ball 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Rensselaer County

The Whiskey Pickle– New Year’s Eve @ The Pickle 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Saratoga County

Finnigan’s on the Lake in Ballston Lake– New Year’s Eve with Harmonic Duo 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saratoga Casino– New Year’s Eve Celebration doors open at 8 p.m. Balloon drops at midnight. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required to enter Vapor Night Club.

Spa City Tap and Barrel– New Year’s Eve Party with music by Ben Zoleski and DJ Stantastic starting at 6 p.m.

The Saratoga Winery– First Annual New Year’s Eve Party 5 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Schenectady County

Frog Alley Brewing– New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring Skeeter Creek 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. Ticket required. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination not required.

Rivers Casino and Resort– NYE Glow Party with Funk Evolution 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. Masks are required.

Warren County