New White House tool lists vaccination locations

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – A new online tool from the White House offers a simplified process to find a Coronavirus vaccination appointment. Those age 16 and older can input their ZIP code at the COVID-19 Vaccine finder to get help making a vaccine appointment at a nearby location.

New York Congressman Paul Tonko released a statement on the new White House tool:

“Getting vaccinated is the best action we can take to crush the pandemic, protect ourselves and our loved ones, and help us start to return to normal,” Rep. Paul Tonko, (D) NY, 20th District

According to Congressman Tonko, more than 90 percent of Americans live within five miles of a vaccine site. Public health officials urge every eligible person to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.