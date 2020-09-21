New website makes Halloween safety simple

(NEWS10) – Halloween is fast approaching and Governor Cuomo has ruled out banning trick-or-treating, but how do you stay safe while enjoying the festivities? A new website has been launched by the Halloween and Costume Association, which should help families stay coronavirus free while accumulating candy corn.

The website contains an interactive map from the Harvard Global Health Institute, which charts the risk level of each U.S. county. Each county is assigned a color depending on risk: green, yellow, orange or red and safe activities for each color are then listed below.

Green areas, with low risk, are free to trick or treat, Trunk-or-Treat or even hold a neighborhood costume party. On the other hand, red counties should stick to small group events like limited invite parties, Halloween Karaoke and Costume Tik-Toks.

The site also features safety tips for trick-or-treaters, homeowners and parents. Of course, as with every Halloween, people are encouraged to wear masks.

