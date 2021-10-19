New waterpark planned for Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli announced an upgrade to the Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool. A new waterpark, which will be known as Little Critter’s Waterpark, will be located on the south side of the pool.

The 8,584 square-foot splash park was funded by a $500,000 gift by Scott Earl, a Watervliet native. Earl is the owner of Twin Bridges Waste Management and Prestige Vending in Clifton Park.

“The city has received generous donations in the past, but this $500,000 gift may in fact be the largest it has received from an individual,” said Patricelli. “We will certainly put it to good use for the children.”

The new waterpark will be enclosed within the fence that surrounds the city pool. The waterpark was originally designed for children up to 6 years old. The new design includes a feature for children between 7 and 10.

The up to 6 years old attraction will include:

Interactive play features

All play toys are mounted on the ground so no climbing structures to keep children safe

All features are activated by participants, who control the safe water squirts and gushes

Centerpiece is an interactive tugboat playhouse

Surrounding characters including a turtle, ladybug, fish and crocodile

The age 7-10 attraction will include:

Multi-level play structure

Decks capped off by water slide at top deck

Soaking-wet features’ include water blasters, tip buckets, arch jets, pump stations, and water wheels

Patricelli said the goal is to have Little Critter’s Waterpark completed and up-and-running when the city pool opens in the summer of 2022.