VILLAGE OF LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of New York’s most popular tourist destinations completed upgrades to critical infrastructure to make sure it stays alive and well for years to come. Summer visits to Lake George are important to the local economy, and while wastewater management certainly doesn’t seem like a glamorous piece of the puzzle, it’s a crucial one.

“This is a perfect connection between tourism economy, infrastructure, and water quality,” said Basil Seggos, Commissioner of NYSDEC.

The upgrades and repairs revamped the system built in the 1930s. The old plant was sending water back into the waterbed with too many nitrates, which caused concerns regarding pollution and potential algal blooms.

“The plant needed replacing, and it was too much on a small community to bear by itself,” said Senator Dan Stec. “And yet this community is unique because it doubles and triples in size in the summertime, so there is a public interest, a statewide interest.”

Officials from all levels of government had hands in this years-long project. Millions in state investments went towards the upgrades, as well as hundreds of thousands in federal grant funding. The project totaled $24 million.

“I believe that this day will go down in history as an important step forward, in not only protecting our great lake, but protecting our great economy that we’ve come to enjoy because of the lake that we have,” said Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais.

“I am honored to join the Lake George community today as this project, which has been years in the works, becomes a reality,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said. “Now, this community has access to a much-need and modernized wastewater treatment facility. I am proud to secure critical funding important for this project and deliver this result for the community.”