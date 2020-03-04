New Warrensburg school auditorium a big upgrade from old ‘cafetorium’ space

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrensburg junior-senior high school drama club used to perform their shows in a cafeteria with a stage.

Now, they get a state-of-the-art performing arts center.

It’s all part of a capital project the Warrensburg Central School District started in 2017. In a musical chairs-style shuffle, a new cafeteria was constructed in a space which had held a weight room; the weight room was moved to the computer lab, and the computer lab was integrated into the library. And although not everything was ready before the school year began, it’s all finally fallen into place.

The drama club has already begun using the new space for production on their spring show, Newsies. The school is also in talks to get community events like the Lake George Music Festival to use the space.