New Warren County traffic safety reporting website

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Warren County Sheriff’s Official has created a new traffic safety reporting website. According to officials those who use Warren County’s roadways can now report traffic complaints via a secure website called “Safe Pace,” a new program being used by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Glens Falls Police.

Residents can use Safe Pace to report things like speeding, illegal use of a handheld device, or disobeying a traffic control device along with other Vehicle & Traffic Law violations. However police say, emergencies, such as suspected impaired driving, should still be reported via a call to 911.

Law enforcement agencies have begun using this new online portal to allow those who have concerns about traffic conditions anywhere in Warren County to report them remotely. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office has also recently purchased two new portable video messaging boards that will feature approaching vehicle speeds to raise awareness on roads where complaints are received.

Users of the site will also be able to see the locations where prior reports have been made. The new website is part of an enhancement of traffic safety measures being undertaken by the county.

Information that is compiled regarding traffic signals, crosswalks, and road design concerns will be shared with Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council. Those with feedback or suggestions for the website can email at the Warren County Sheriff’s webpage.