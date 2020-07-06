New Warren County coronavirus case leads to 25 quarantined residents

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County identified a new confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday morning, which is leading to at least 25 others being asked to go into quarantine.
The county said Monday that the confirmed positive case was the operator of a personal care business in the county. Of the 25 individuals Warren County Health Services had identified as contacts with the person, 11 were clients, all of whom have been contacted directly by the county.
Warren County did not release the name of the business in question, saying there was no need as anyone who may have been exposed has been contacted.
As of Monday, the county could not confirm any additional coronavirus cases relating to the business.
Health Services staff are currently investigating whether the business operator had been following state guidelines and protocols for business operation at the time of coronavirus exposure.
“This situation demonstrates that business owners must follow state safety requirements to keep our community safe,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
