TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Previously unseen video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie shopping together at a Wyoming Whole Foods store not long before her death. The video, obtained from the town of Jackson Police on Tuesday, was taken on August 27.

That’s the day Petito’s family say they last spoke with her. They claim Laundrie told his parents that he killed Petito the next day.

In the video, Petito and Laundrie pull into the parking lot in her white Ford Transit van. The couple shopped for about 15 minutes—buying cheese and coffee—and left the store. They sat in their van for another 20 minutes before pulling out of the parking lot and getting back onto the highway to continue their journey.

In July 2021, the couple set off on a lengthy road trip, documented on their YouTube and Instagram pages. Petito was reported missing by her mother on September 11. Her body was then found on September 19 near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Investigators searched for Laundrie for more than a month before his body was found in Sarasota County’s Carlton Reserve. The FBI said he shot himself in the head and confessed to killing Petito in a notebook found near his remains.

Petito’s family sued Laundrie’s parents, Brian and Roberta Laundrie, for $30,000, claiming they had hindered the search for their missing daughter, knowing she was murdered by their son. A motion to dismiss that lawsuit was denied in June.