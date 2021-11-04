New vaccination guidance for U.S. Companies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Nationwide, businesses are having to make a decision, implement a mandatory vaccine policy or require weekly testing for those who are unvaccinated if they have 100 employees or more.

“I am all for the vaccinations, but there are some people that are not getting vaccinated, and I think that’s going to be even another blow to our industry,” said Nancy Bambara, Vice President of DZ Restaurants.

That industry being the restaurant business, which is already seeing a shortage of workers.

While some business in New York State already have a COVID plan in place, others are still figuring it out.

Under the US Department of Labor’s emergency Standard through OSHA:

Employees have to show proof of vaccination status and a record of it must be kept by employer.

They must also tell their employer if they test positive for COVID-19 and not return to work unless they meet required criteria, regardless of vaccination status.

Those who are unvaccinated must get tested weekly and wear a mask indoors and in a car with other people.

“That will provide a little bit more flexibility for employers meeting both needs— the needs of their employees and also the goals that the administration is setting out and what OSHA is setting out,” Stephanie Rapp-Tully, partner at Tully Rinckey.

At this point, it’s unclear how this temporary standard will be enforced, but it will likely go into effect in January.