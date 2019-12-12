New Uber option for skiers and snowboarders in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new Uber feature will be available to help skiers and snowboarders get to the slopes in style starting this Sunday.

Uber Ski will be available to skiers and snowboarders in 23 cities/states including Upstate N.Y. and Vermont beginning Dec. 15th.

For an additional fee, skiers and snowboarders will have the option to select a vehicle with extra space to transport their equipment. Uber drivers will be expected to have extra luggage room, a truck bed or a rack for snowboards or skis.

Riders who choose this option will be able to see the additional fees up front, before they schedule a pick-up and a breakdown of the charges will be available on their final receipt.

Uber Ski will be available in the cities/states listed below: