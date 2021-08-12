LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sept. 4-5, Lake George is welcoming runners, bikers and swimmers to its shores for the Lake George Triathlon Festival.
The exciting prospect means a lot of training for athletes to do to get ready, and the village is hosting a brand-new series of training camps to get them prepared.
The first annual Lake George Tri-Camp is set for Aug. 20-22. Those who register will work with coaches, learn the courses ahead of time, and receive a video gate analysis.
The camp is hosted by Saugerties-based fitness organization Alpha Win.
The full three-day schedule is as follows:
- Friday, Aug. 20
- 4-5 p.m.: Optional “shake-out” run at Lake George Battlefield Park, for campers to prepare for the weekend. Includes free gifts.
- Saturday, Aug. 21
- 8 a.m.: Swim around Green Island, starting at 16 North Island Drive in Bolton Landing. Campers can swim up to 1.9 miles, 100 meters.
- 2 p.m.: Run with world-class local runner at Lake George Battlefield State Campground.
- 6 p.m.: Campers are provided dinner at Sunrise Cafe in Bolton Landing.
- 7 p.m.: Gate analysis and film review will be made available to participants.
- Sunday, Aug. 22
- 9 a.m.: 2-hour bike training with training tips, starting at Lake George Battlefield Park.
- Post-ride camp wrap-up.
The triathlon itself includes three different lengths, including Alpha Sprint, Alpha Olympic, and Alpha 70.3.
- Alpha Sprint
- 750 meter swim
- 12.4 mile bike ride
- 3.1 mile run
- Alpha Olympic
- 1,500 meter swim
- 24.8 mile bike ride
- 6.2 mile run
- Alpha 70.3
- 1.2 mile swim
- 56 mile bike ride
- 13.1 mile run
Registration can be found online, and closes Sept. 1.
More from NEWS10
- 51 new COVID cases in Albany since yesterday’s COVID report
- Rite Aid announces seasonal flu vaccine available statewide
- Newsfeed Now: Newborn found inside dresser in alley; Man nurtures passion for pencil drawings
- New triathlon camp to get Lake George trained and ready for September festival
- Biden’s complicated new task: keeping Democrats together