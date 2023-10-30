FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The trial for Kevin Monahan will now begin in 2024. According to Tony Jordan, Washington County District Attorney, jury selection will begin on Jan. 8, 2024.

Monahan’s trial was originally set to begin Oct. 30, but was postponed last week at the request of the attorneys. Monahan is charged with murder with depraved indifference, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. He’s accused of shooting and killing Kaylin Gillis after a car she was in mistakenly drove up the wrong driveway in April 2023.