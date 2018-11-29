New transit app released in the Capital Region

A new app launched on Tuesday with the goal of making the Capital Region commute a little easier.

Thomas Guggisberg, the director of information technology at the Capital District Transportation Authority, is in charge of rolling out the Transit app.

The CDTA’s major goal behind the initiative is to connect new riders to public transit by combining both public transportation and ride-hailing services all in one place. It allows you to plan, compare and book your travel commute at the same time.

While the app is available in some major cities – this latest version combining bus integration and ride hail is only available in about 10 cities across the nation like Columbus, Ohio, Las Vegas and now the Capital Region.

The CDTA hopes the transit app will cater to all types of commuters. To learn more or download the app, visit here.

