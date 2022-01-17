New Taco Bell opening in Pittsfield

A new Taco Bell restaurant located at 1101 Dalton Ave, Pittsfield, will open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19th. (Image: Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. d/b/a Taco Bell)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A new Taco Bell restaurant located at 1101 Dalton Ave in Pittsfield will open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday January 19. Restaurant managers will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials at 10:00 a.m. on the same day.

“We have been part of the Pittsfield community for a long time, and we are excited to be able to build this beautiful, brand-new restaurant with the latest technology so that we can provide a better experience for our customers,” said Steve Pinkerton, Owner, Hospitality Syracuse, Inc d/b/a Taco Bell.

Customers will have many options for ordering food from the new restaurant. In addition to in-person dining room services, customers will also be able to use a contactless drive through or order ahead via the Taco Bell app to ensure their food is ready upon arrival. Customers will also be able to order from delivery apps such as Doordash and Grubhub.

This new Taco Bell will be open Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. with breakfast served daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The current Taco Bell location at 555 Hubbard Avenue will close permanently at the end of the day on January 16.