Illustration of new Superman Jon Kent kissing character Jay Nakamura in Issue No. 5 of “Superman: Son of Kal-El” in October 2021. (Tom Taylor on Instagram/DC Comics)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — DC Comics made history on Monday—National Coming Out Day—with a big announcement about one of the world’s most famous superheroes.

Comic character Jay Nakamura, right, is a hacker and activist who idolizes Kent’s mother, Lois Lane. (DC Comics)

According to an Instagram post from Tom Taylor, the current writer of DC’s newest Superman comic series, “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” the newest Superman is coming out as bisexual in the latest issue, No. 5. The current “Man of Steel” in the series is 17-year-old Jon Kent, the son of Lois Lane and Clark Kent, the original Superman.

“Today, our #Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual,” Taylor captioned the post, adding a Pride flag emoji. He posted the news with an illustration of Jon Kent sharing a first kiss with comic character Jay Nakamura, a hacker and activist who, according to IGN, idolizes Kent’s mother, Lois Lane.

Jon Kent is taking over the role of Superman from his famous father in the new comics as Clark’s powers have begun to fade, according to IGN.

The big news comes months after famous another famous DC Comics character came out. In the sixth issue of the series “Batman: Urban Legends,” Tim Drake, better known as Batman’s longtime sidekick Robin, also came out as bisexual.