New study examines stages of mass shootings

Flowers and signs lay at the memorial outside of the El Paso Walmart, where a mass shooting killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others. (Border Report Photo/Steffi Lee)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new study breaks down mass shootings across the U.S. into a series of stages and the decisions that happen during these types of attacks. The research was done by the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium, coordinated by the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

The study says Between 1966 and 2017 there were 318 mass public shootings in the United States, resulting in 1,167 deaths and 1,777 injuries. Most research finds the rate of mass public shootings to be accelerating. In the 1970s, a mass shooting occurred, on average, every 608 days. In this decade, a mass public shooting occurs, on average, every 20 days.

Research into the psychological and demographic profiles of shooters suggests what types of individuals are at risk of becoming violent actors but falls short of providing actionable plans to prevent or mitigate attacks. By contrast, this report examines each stage of a mass public shooting, from picking a target, acquiring firearms, and developing a plan to the actual shooting and emergency response, to uncover effective intervention strategies.

You can read the full report here.

The report, Deconstructing Mass Public Shootings: Exploring Opportunities for Intervention, was written by Joel A. Capellan, assistant professor of law and justice studies at Rowan University, and Allan Y. Jiao, professor of law and justice studies at Rowan University.