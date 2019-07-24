New state commission made to study robots and A.I.

Robots hang on a battery charging station prior a soccer match of the Standard Platform Liga competition at the RoboCup GermanOpen 2019 in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday, May 3, 2019. Teams from 16 countries demonstrate the state-of-the-art in robotics with competitions such as in soccer, rescue and service robots until Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Wednesday that will create a state commission to study artificial intelligence and robotics.

According to the governor’s office, the commission will determine how advancing technologies can be used to enhance public sector services, and how the state should regulate them in the best interest of New Yorkers.

“Artificial intelligence and automation are already having a profound impact across many industries and their influence keeps growing, so it’s critical that we do everything in our power to understand their capabilities and potential pitfalls,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release. “This new commission will look closely at how these rapidly evolving technologies are functioning and report back on how we can optimize use to benefit New Yorkers and our economy.”

According to the governor’s office, the commission will examine how artificial intelligence, robotics and automation:

affect employment in New York State

acquire and disclose people’s personal information

affect technology industries

can be used by the public sector to enhance performance and services

may be used in unlawful or unsafe ways

The commission will consist of 13 members: five appointed by the Governor; two by the temporary president of the Senate; one by the minority leader of the Senate; two by the speaker of the Assembly; one by the minority leader of the Assembly; one by the SUNY chancellor; and one by the CUNY chancellor.

Upon completion of its study, the commission will issue a final report with its findings and recommendations to the Governor and legislative leaders.